Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

How Much Did Black Widow Make During Its Streaming Debut on Disney+ Premier Access?

By Anthony Lund
MovieWeb
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGood news all around, as Black Widow emerged from its opening weekend victorious in a way that saw off all competition. It crushed those who doubted Marvel would have the same pull in phase four, and proved that dual theatrical and streaming releases can be a deadly combination. Following an impressive opening day, Disney has now reported that Black Widow's debut took more than $218 million across the world including those choosing to watch the movie via Disney+ Premier Access. The breakdown is even more impressive, as the takings split came out fairly even with domestic cinemas accounting for $80 million, $78 coming from international, and $60 million making up the rest via streaming buy-ins.

movieweb.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cate Shortland
Person
Scarlett Johansson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disney World#Black Widow#Marvel Tv#Disney Premier Access#Mcu#Captain Marvel#Covid#Disney Studios Content#Marvel Tv#Marvel Disney#Box Office#Disney Plus
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Marvel Studios
News Break
Marvel Cinematic Universe
News Break
Disney
News Break
Movies
Related
TV Serieswegotthiscovered.com

Disney Plus Added 10 New Movies/TV Shows Today

It’s Friday, so you know what that means, Disney Plus users – time for another haul of new content to arrive on the Mouse House streaming platform. These days we’re treated to two hauls per week, what with original TV titles debuting on Wednesdays now. So if you’ve already binged the latest episodes of Marvel Studios Assembled and the Turner & Hooch premiere, then here’s what’s fresh on D+ for you to catch this weekend.
MoviesMovieWeb

L.A. Confidential 2 Would Have Starred Chadwick Boseman, But Warner Bros. Passed

When Chadwick Boseman passed away in August last year, everyone was well aware that the world had been robbed of a great actor, possibly one of the best given time. It seems that we could have already seen more of the Black Panther star if a planned sequel to the Russell Crowe noir thriller L.A. Confidential had gone ahead. A report by The Ringer has revealed that Boseman was set to appear in the movie, which would have seen him working again with Brian Helgeland, the director of the original movie who Boseman worked with on 42 back in 2013.
MoviesPosted by
The Independent

Black Widow: Marvel’s Kevin Feige confirms Easter Egg in opening sequence

Marvel boss Kevin Feige has confirmed the existence of an Easter Egg in the new Black Widow film.Fans of the new Scarlett Johansson-starring movie had spotted the potential Easter Egg upon the film’s dual cinema and Disney+ streaming release earlier this month.Johannson’s character Natasha is seen wearing an arrow necklace in the film, and fans wanted to know if this was a nod to Clint Barton/Hawkeye.Responding to fans after a watch party, Feige confirmed it was. “Yes, the arrow necklace was Scarlett’s idea.”Feige also went on to reveal why Black Widow is one of the few Marvel films to...
Moviesnewsbrig.com

‘Black Widow’ made $60 million from Disney+ viewers during its opening weekend

Disney+ has been shy about divulging sales for Premier Access movies like Mulan, but it’s now eager to brag. As AV Club reports, Disney has revealed. that Marvel blockbuster Black Widow raked in more than $60 million in estimated revenue solely from customers paying $30 each for Premier Access. That’s more than a quarter of the roughly $215 million Disney expected to make from all sources, including US and international box office sales.
TV SeriesMovieWeb

Loki Gets Renewed for Season 2 on Disney+

Loki has officially been renewed for a second season on Disney+. The announcement was made mid-way through the end credits for the recent season one finale, with an image of the popular anti-hero's case file shown to be branded with a revealing stamp saying "Loki will return in season 2." since release, Loki has proven to be hugely popular with audiences, scoring the biggest debut on Disney's streaming platform, Disney+.
Moviesimdb.com

Disney Says ‘Black Widow’ Earned An Impressive $215 Million Worldwide Between Traditional Box Office & Premier Access

This weekend saw Disney test out a hybrid release with one of their top-tier releases, as “Black Widow” starring Scarlett Johansson hit both theaters and Premier Access on Disney+ giving folks multiple options to watch the anticipated superhero movie. The studio had delayed the film’s release by more than a year due to the pandemic, and it seems to have paid off in a major way.
Moviesmarketresearchtelecast.com

“Black Widow”: VIP access to Disney + generated sales of $ 60 million

In the USA, the Marvel film “Black Widow” had the most successful cinema release of the pandemic period. According to Disney, the action film grossed $ 80 million in US cinemas in its first three days, ten million more than the previous top-runner “F9”, which had sales of $ 70 million in the US over the same period. He also grossed $ 60 million on Disney +.
MoviesPosted by
Daily Mail

Disney reveals Black Widow made $60 million on streaming platform Disney+ propelling the film to a pandemic-era opening weekend record

Disney's new superhero film Black Widow took in $60 million on the streaming platform Disney+, the company announced in its first breakdown of steaming figures for a movie. The movie set a pandemic-era record bringing in $218 million worldwide over the three-day weekend, including the streaming figures, $80 million domestic box office and $78 million internationally.
MoviesMovieWeb

A24, Studio Behind Moonlight and Uncut Gems, Explored Selling for $3 Billion

A24, the Oscar-winning studio behind hits like Moonlight and Midsommar, recently explored a sale. The asking price to own the A24 name and its library of prestigious indie flicks? Around $3 billion. While that may seem high for a studio that hasn't even been around for a decade, A24 has made quite the name for itself in recent years. And, perhaps more importantly, the media landscape has changed a great deal, with the streaming wars heating up and every company vying for subscribers desperate for high-profile content.
Moviesthemainstreetmouse.com

“JUNGLE CRUISE” MOVIE TICKETS & DISNEY+ PREMIER ACCESS PRE-ORDER NOW AVAILABLE AND NEW FEATURETTE DEBUTS

DISNEY+ PREMIER ACCESS PRE-ORDER AND ADVANCE THEATER TICKETING STARTS TODAY. FOR WALT DISNEY’S “JUNGLE CRUISE” STARRING DWAYNE JOHNSON AND EMILY BLUNT. Brand-New Action-Packed Featurette for the Movie Is Now Available. “Jungle Cruise” releases simultaneously in theaters and on Disney+ with Premier Access on July 30, 2021. Starting today, fans can...
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Loki Writer Explains Why Tom Hiddleston Is The Least Successful Variant

Tom Hiddleston’s Loki has always been a fan favorite ever since making his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut a decade ago in Thor, and he’s surely regarded as the most popular villain the franchise has ever seen. However, despite such solid credentials and enduring status as a key part of the series, he hasn’t exactly proven to be particularly good at the whole ‘mischief making and world domination’ thing.
MoviesPosted by
97.5 WTBD

How ‘Black Widow’ Kept Taskmasker’s Identity A Secret During Filming

The following post contains SPOILERS for Black Widow. During the filming of Black Widow, everyone on set went to great lengths to conceal the identity of Taskmasker. The character is traditionally portrayed as a man in the comics, but Black Widow subverted expectations by featuring actress Olga Kurylenko as the masked assassin. In order the keep her big mid-movie reveal a secret, an elaborate setup was required.
MoviesMovieWeb

Deadpool Joins the MCU Alongside Korg in Free Guy Trailer Breakdown

After Ryan Reynolds recently posted a photo of his Deadpool mask on Instagram, every fan of the Merc With The Mouth was convinced that something was coming and there was an imminent announcement about the popular character joining the MCU. While this has turned out to be true, the result probably isn't what many had envisioned the first appearance of Deadpool in Marvel's Cinematic Universe to look like, as Reynolds suited up in order to promote his upcoming movie, Free Guy, along with co-star Taika Waititi who became his Thor: Ragnarok character Korg for the occasion.
MoviesPosted by
Forbes

Box Office: ‘Black Widow’ Nabs $158M Worldwide Debut Along With $60M On Disney+

The news was mostly good for Marvel and Disney’s Black Widow, as the MCU prequel topped the domestic box office with $80 million. That’s above the $70 million launch of F9 and easily the biggest Fri-Sun debut since Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker ($173 million) in December of 2019. The single cause for concern, which may be a false alarm, is that it had a miserable 2.0x weekend multiplier. That’s the lowest-such multiplier for an MCU movie (lower than Captain America: Civil War, Ant-Man and the Wasp and Spider-Man: Homecoming) and is closer to what you’d see with a Twilight sequel or an early DC Films flick. Both Batman v Superman ($166 million/$81 million) and Suicide Squad ($133 million/$65 million) barely doubled their respective Friday grosses on the debut weekend.
MoviesMovieWeb

Dune IMAX Teaser and Poster Announce Exclusive Look Event Happening This July

Your destiny awaits. The new IMAX Poster for Dune has been revealed, and a chance to view exclusive never-before-seen footage, music and a first look at the new trailers set for July 21 and July 22 in select cities. The event is free for all audiences with tickets, which are available on a first-come, first-served basis. You can reserve your seats now over on DuneMovie.com.

Comments / 0

Community Policy