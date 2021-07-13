Justin Timberlake ‘Noticeably Relied’ on Jessica Biel’s Support at Golf Tournament: Details

Man of the green! Justin Timberlake competed in a celebrity golf tournament over the weekend and he had a very enthusiastic cheerleader rooting him on from the sidelines: his wife, Jessica Biel.

The “Mirrors” singer, 40, competed alongside celebs including Aaron Rodgers, Stephen Curry and Patrick Mahomes in the American Century Championship, held in South Lake Tahoe, Nevada from Wednesday, July 6, through Sunday, July 11.

Justin Timberlake and Stephen Curry at the tournament. Courtesy Justin Timberlake/Instagram

“Jessica was very supportive,” an eyewitness tells Us Weekly exclusively, adding that the Sinner star, 39, attended the event on Friday, July 9, as well as Sunday. “She was there with a group of friends. She walked the course on foot like everyone else. No luxury golf carts for her. She just blended in the crowd.”

The insider adds that the 7th Heaven alum brought the couple’s 6-year-old son, Silas, to watch his dad compete on Sunday alongside the former ‘NSyncer’s father, Randy Timberlake. (The couple also share son Phineas, born in July 2020.)

“She and Justin were very connected, you could tell,” the source continues. “She is a huge support for him and he noticeably relied on that. She cheered him on and had an endearing look.”

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel. Shutterstock

The Grammy winner shared a snap from the event on Saturday, July 10, that showed him accidentally twinning with Curry, 33. “IT JUST HAPPENED,” Timberlake joked via Instagram, referring to the fact that they were both wearing butterfly-printed polo shirts.

In another post, the Bad Teacher star showed off his varied athletic skills with a video of him shooting a basketball on a break from the golf portion of the event. “Shots between holes,” he captioned the clip.

Last month, Timberlake shared the first photo of Phineas, whom the couple secretly welcomed amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“Being a dad is better than I ever could have imagined,” the “Suit & Tie” singer wrote via Instagram on Father’s Day, alongside a sweet snap of himself hanging out with his boys. “Thankful to my dads and my grandfathers for leading the way, making the sacrifices for me to live out my dreams and for teaching me that REAL LIFE happens in all the little moments. Happy Father’s Day to all the dads out there!!!”

Biel gave a shoutout to her husband in her own Instagram post, calling him “the moon, the stars and the sour cream pound cake of my life.”

In June, the Limetown alum admitted that she didn’t mean for Phineas’ birth to be a total secret. “It was just COVID happened, and then I went to Montana with my family and never left,” she told Dax Shepard during an episode of his “Armchair Expert” podcast. “There was a moment there that there was nobody allowed at [hospitals] all and I was really getting nervous about that situation.”

With reporting by Diana Cooper

