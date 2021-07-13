Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Dynasty Fantasy Football Tiers: The values of Cole Kmet and Irv Smith could swing wildly in the coming months

By Heath Cummings
CBS Sports
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMost people seem to agree now that tiers are more valuable than rankings when evaluating Fantasy Football players. I'd say that's even more true in Dynasty, because of the contrast between rebuilding and competing teams. But what is even more valuable than telling you the tier a player is currently in is correctly speculating where they'll tier in the future. That's the goal for the July update of Dynasty Tiers.

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Zimmer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jets#American Football#Vikings
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Fantasy Football
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To DeAndre Hopkins Bombshell Message

On Thursday afternoon, Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins stunned the football world with his take on the COVID-19 vaccine. Earlier this afternoon, the NFL announced strict punishments for players and teams that aren’t vaccinated. From being forced to forfeit games and losing pay checks, the NFL made it clear the league wants players to be vaccinated.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL Insider: Aaron Rodgers Wants To Play For 1 NFL Team

Over the past few days, there have been countless Aaron Rodgers rumors floating around NFL circles. The latest rumor states that he could potentially retire, albeit this speculation emerged simply because oddsmakers are changing their stance on the Green Bay Packers. NFL insider Benjamin Allbright had some interesting information to...
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Cowboys’ Ezekiel Elliott’s 5-word reaction to NFL vaccine policy amid DeAndre Hopkins drama

Dallas Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliot is the latest one to react to the league’s new vaccine policy which has some NFL players like DeAndre Hopkins shaking their heads. The league memo released on Thursday basically states that if a certain team has a COVID-19 outbreak in the upcoming 2021 NFL season, that team will have to forfeit their upcoming game and will be tagged as a loss. In addition, a forfeiture will also result in both affected teams’ not getting their salary for that game week which was more than enough reason for Elliot to get jabbed.
NFLPosted by
VikingsTerritory

Alas, the Vikings Reportedly Sign Bonafide WR3

Arguably for the first time since Jarius Wright (who left the team after the 2017 season), the Minnesota Vikings reportedly plan to sign a tried-and-true WR3. That man is Dede Westbrook, a wideout that spent the entirety of his career to date with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Westbrook would reunite with...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Michael Irvin Doubles Down On His Vaccine Stance

Nearly 80-percent of NFL players have gotten at least one shot of one of the COVID-19 vaccines so far. There is a vocal group of players that are resisting the league’s various efforts to get them to take the vaccine, and they got called out big time by Dallas Cowboys great Michael Irvin.
NFLchatsports.com

BREAKING: Allen Robinson & Chicago Bears DO NOT Agree To Long-Term Contract Extension - What Now?

Breaking Chicago Bears news is Allen Robinson not signing a long-term contract extension with the team. Today, July 15th, was the deadline for players on the franchise tag to sign new deals, but the Bears and Robinson did not come to an agreement. Robinson will make $17.88 million during the 2021 NFL Season. Will the Bears be able to sign A-Rob next offseason? Chicago Bears Now host Harrison Graham has today’s NFL news of Robinson not signing a new contract. Allen Robinson contract rumors have been swirling for months and now it’s official that he will play on the franchise tag for the Chicago Bears in 2021.
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Texans trading for Bears WR Anthony Miller

The Houston Texans are adding another weapon to their passing game. According to Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network, the Texans are trading with the Chicago Bears for former 2018 second-round pick Anthony Miller. Miller was entering the final year of his rookie deal. Going to Houston gets Miller going...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Titans Make Decision On Star Pass Rusher Bud Dupree

Pass-rusher Bud Dupree is supposed to be an instant-impact player for the Tennessee Titans this upcoming season. He isn’t off to the picture-perfect start both he and the Titans were hoping for. Tennessee placed Dupree on the Physically Unable to Perform list for the start of training camp. It looks...
NFLPosted by
BearDigest

Cole Kmet Has the Trends in His Favor

The narrative on Cole Kmet from the analytical crowd is the jury remains out. Few seem impressed by his ability to catch 22 of his 28 passes in the final seven weeks of the season, and they point to his lack of production early. Regardless of this, Kmet seems poised...
NFLchatsports.com

Assessing 49ers WR Deebo Samuel’s 2021 fantasy football value

Fantasy football owners of 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel were left disappointed in 2020 because of his injuries, which makes things interesting for 2021. It can be risky for fantasy football owners to grab a player coming off a year in which he dealt with multiple injuries, and that’s going to be the case for fantasy general managers zeroing in on San Francisco 49ers third-year wide receiver Deebo Samuel.
NFLprofootballnetwork.com

2021 Fantasy Football QB Sleepers: Cam Newton and Jameis Winston present potential value

With the 2021 fantasy football season fast approaching, which players stand out as sleepers at the QB position based on their current ADP?. Whatever your approach to the QB position entering the 2021 fantasy football season, finding sleepers at the position can make or break your season. Let’s examine which four QBs stand out as potential sleepers heading into the 2021 fantasy football season, based on Sleeper superflex ADP.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

There’s Reportedly Been A Major ‘Tip’ In Aaron Rodgers Situation

Sportsbooks have reportedly received a major “tip” in the situation with Green Bay Packers superstar quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Rodgers has yet to report to Green Bay this offseason. The MVP quarterback did not show up for voluntary OTAs or mandatory minicamp. It’s unclear when – or if – he’ll report to training camp later this month.
NFLNBC Sports

Irv Smith Jr. plans to be scoring a lot this season

Vikings tight end Irv Smith Jr. has noticed “a lot more swagger” from quarterback Kirk Cousins this offseason and he’s displaying some of his own as well. Smith has 66 catches for 676 yards and six touchdowns over his first two NFL seasons, but will no longer be splitting time with Kyle Rudolph in the Minnesota offense. During an appearance on NFL Network, Smth shared what he thinks that is going to mean for him.
NFLYardbarker

The NFL's COVID-19 Forfeit Rules Could Cause Trouble for the Minnesota Vikings

The NFL sent a bombshell of a memo to teams on Thursday regarding its rules about COVID-19 outbreaks during the 2021 season. The headline-grabber is this: if a team has an outbreak among unvaccinated players that results in a game that can't be rescheduled, they'll forfeit the game and be credited with a loss. That wasn't the case in 2020 when vaccines weren't available.

Comments / 0

Community Policy