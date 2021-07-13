Alan Ruiz reimagines the boundaries between artist and institution
Premier among the fabled artist-run institutions of the 1970s, the Kitchen stands today on New York’s West Nineteenth Street, its home since 1986, now hemmed in by blue-chip galleries, luxury boutiques, a starchitect office tower, and outrageous pieds-à-terre for the jet-setting elite. On a recent visit, Alan Ruiz’s elegant but spartan installation there—uncharacteristically sited in the building’s ground level theater space, rather than its second-floor gallery—suddenly erupted in sound and reflected light as a composition by Philip Glass, a veteran affiliate of the Kitchen who now serves on its board, played from the rafters. This unexpected pageantry saturated the nearly vacant space, as if colliding end-of-empire decadence with today’s post-plague renascence—a spectacle suspended. Below, Ruiz talks about his show, “Container and Contained,” on view through July 31.www.artforum.com
