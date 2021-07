Phil Spencer has said that there’s still some work Xbox can do on their controllers when referring to Sony’s DualSense in a recent podcast episode. In a recent podcast appearance on the Kinda Funny Gamescast, the Xbox boss was asked about any peripheral devices that could work on Xbox consoles in the future, to which he replied: “There’s probably some work that we’ll do on the [Xbox] controller” before referring to Sony’s DualSense controller adding that “I think Sony’s done a nice job with their controller and we kind of look at some of that and [think] there are things that we should go do.”