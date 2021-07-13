Maryland rises 19 spots in CNBC's list of best states for business
Maryland jumped 19 spots to No. 12 in CNBC's annual list of America's best states for business — the biggest leap of any state. Maryland previously ranked No. 31 in 2019, the last time CNBC released its list. CNBC's ranking takes into consideration 60 measures of competitiveness and then separates the metrics into 10 categories, weighted based on how frequently each is used as a selling point in state economic development marketing materials.www.bizjournals.com
