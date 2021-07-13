Maryland rises 19 spots in CNBC's list of best states for business

WALLETHUB STUDY: MARYLAND AMONG WORST STATES TO START A BUSINESS: Maryland is one of the wealthiest and most educated states in the nation, but it is one of the worst states for starting a business, according to a recent Wallethub study, which was published Tuesday. Bryan Renbaum of MarylandReporter writes that the study found that Maryland ranked 35 out of 50 for starting a business. Texas was ranked No. 1 as the best state for starting a business, while New Jersey was ranked No. 50.