Ted Purdy out of Barbasol after positive COVID-19 test

Ted Purdy’s starts on the PGA Tour are a precious commodity, which has to make Tuesday’s development all the more disheartening. The tour announced in the afternoon that Purdy had withdrawn from this week’s Barbasol Championship after testing positive for COVID-19. He will be replaced in the field by Eric Axley. The Barbasol at Keene Trace Golf Club in Nicholasville, Ky., is the alternative event to the Open Championship.