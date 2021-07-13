Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Britney Spears' Lawyer of Choice Agrees to Rep Her in Conservatorship Fight

TMZ.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBritney Spears has decided who she wants as her lawyer to end the conservatorship, and the attorney has now agreed and will appear in court Wednesday -- arguing she has a right to the lawyer of her choice ... TMZ has learned. We broke the story ... Britney signed a...

www.tmz.com

Comments / 2

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sean Penn
Person
Jimmy Butler
Person
Ben Affleck
Person
Britney Spears
Person
Steven Spielberg
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Conservatorship#Llp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
StyleCaster

Here’s How Much Britney Spears’ Dad Has Made From ‘Controlling’ Her Life & Career

Since Britney Spears’ conservatorship started in 2008, #FreeBritney supporters have wondered what Jamie Spears‘ net worth is and how much he’s made from his daughter. Britney’s conservatorship was created in February 2008 after her divorce from Kevin Federline and a series of events that led to her hospitalization in January 2008. Britney and Kevin, who share sons Jayden James and Sean Preston, finalized their divorce in July 2007. Six months later, Britney was admitted into a drug rehabilitation center. The next day, she was photographed shaving her head with electronic clippers. In January 2008, Britney was hospitalized after police arrived at her home and claimed that she had been under the influence of an unidentified substance. Federline was given sole custody her children, and she was later admitted to a psychiatric ward under a 5150 involuntary psychiatric hold.
CelebritiesPosted by
Distractify

Britney Spears' Father and Sister Are Both in Hot Water — Here's Why

Musical legend Britney Spears appeared in court after 13 years of silence to reveal shocking details about her current reality. The biggest and perhaps most distressing part is that it appears that the suffering she says she faces in her conservatorship is primarily due to the severe control of her father, Jamie Spears. Although Jamie Spears is not her only conservator, it's been speculated for years that he is the primary decision-maker in the situation.
CelebritiesPosted by
extratv

Britney Spears’ Brother-in-Law Jamie Watson Speaks Out

Last week, Britney Spears testified against her conservatorship. During her 20-minute testimony, Spears slammed her dad Jamie for his involvement in the conservatorship. Jamie is the co-conservator, alongside Bessemer Trust, of his pop star daughter’s estate. He has denied any wrongdoing. Britney also expressed her displeasure with her family, who...
CelebritiesPopculture

Britney Spears' Father Has Allegedly Spent a Massive Sum of Her Money to Fight Court Battle

As Britney Spears battles to end her conservatorship, her father, Jamie Spears allegedly spends massive amounts of her money in court. In new legal documents acquired by The Blast, Spears' current conservator Jodi Montgomery accused Jamie of spending $2 million of the pop star's money attempting to maintain control of her estate. Montgomery slams Jamie for his attempts to shift blame and claim that he hasn't had control of Spears' life for the last two years. "It is ironic that Mr. Spears now wants the conservatorship to 'reflect her wishes,' since it is no secret that Ms. Spears has wished her father out of her life for years," Montgomery said.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Britney Spears' sister Jamie Lynn Spears shocks fans with surprising new announcement

Britney Spears' sister Jamie Lynn has shocked fans by releasing the title of her new memoir, and it's a rip from one of Britney's most famous songs, Baby One More Time. I Must Confess: Family, Fame and Figuring It Out will tell Jamie's life from her childhood as the younger sister of one of the world's biggest pop stars, to her time on Disney's Zoey 101 and falling pregnant at the age of 16.
CelebritiesGossip Cop

‘Blubbery’ Britney Spears Packing On The Pounds So She Can Make Sam Asghari A ‘Daddy’?

Britney Spears has constantly been in the news as of late, as more and more information breaks about the possible ending of her conservatorship. One major reason the popstar wants to end the legal guardianship is so she can possibly have a child with Sam Asghari, at least that is what one tabloid claimed after Spears gained weight earlier this year. Gossip Cop investigates.
CelebritiesKXLY

Ariel Winter: Britney Spears is ‘incredible’

Ariel Winter thinks Britney Spears is “incredible”. The 23-year-old actress has said she empathises with the singer and her ongoing conservatorship battle, as although she hasn’t been under conservatorship herself, she fought her own family battles at a young age and was victorious when she was legally emancipated in 2015.
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

Britney Spears’s team would tamper with her phone to make singer believe people were ignoring her, friend claims

Britney Spears’s team allegedly changed numbers in her phone so that she would believe people were ignoring her, a friend of the singer has claimed.Michael Turchin, the husband of *NSYNC star Lance Bass, defended Bass after the former boyband member received backlash for his comments on Spears’s conservatorship.Last year, Bass – who was in *NSYNC with Spears’s former partner Justin Timberlake – opened up about his feeling towards #FreeBritney, the fan-started movement campaigning for the pop star to regain autonomy over her affairs.Bass told The Daily Podcast that people should “trust the system”, suggesting that Spears’s controversial conservatorship was...
Celebritiesnewsbrig.com

Lance Bass was ‘kept away from’ Britney Spears for years

Lance Bass was forced to say “bye, bye, bye” to Britney Spears because of her conservatorship, he claimed in a new interview. Bass, 42, revealed on the “Heather Dubrow’s World” podcast Thursday that he hasn’t spoken to the “Toxic” singer, 39, “in years,” adding, “We’ve been kept away from each other for quite a while.”
Musicnewsbrig.com

Britney Spears Talks Buying Shoes, Driving Alone and Gives Cher and J.Lo Shout-Outs

In a new Instagram post, Britney dances to “Pumped Up Kicks” in her new kicks and says, “This is me with hope … love … and intention.”. Britney Spears is offering a whole new perspective in more ways than one. Her latest dancing video on Instagram appears to be a different angle than what we usually get, with a crisper picture and even a grandfather clock in the background.
CelebritiesHollywood Life

Britney Spears Granted Permission To Choose Matthew Rosengart As Her New Lawyer

Britney Spears was reportedly in tears after she spoke to a court for a second time on July 14 with the goal of ending her strict conservatorship. Britney Spears, 39, was granted the right to hire her own lawyer after she spoke to Judge Brenda J. Penny during a July 14 court hearing. The pop star, who is seeking to be free of her strict conservatorship, will now be represented by Matthew Rosengart of Greenberg Traurig, LLP going forward. Rosengart is a former federal prosecutor — serving as a Supervisory Assistant United States Attorney and Justice Department Trial Attorney in the past — who has also worked with high profile celebrities in Hollywood like Sean Penn.
Celebritiesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Britney Spears feels “relieved and hopeful” about her future

The pop star appears to be seeing the light at the end of the tunnel. Earlier this month, Britney Spears secured a victory in her guardianship battle by having a judge grant her permission to choose her own attorney. Britney had been represented by her court appointed attorney, Samuel D. Ingham III, for the past 13 years. However, he resigned two weeks ago, and now she is being represented by Mathew Rosengart, who said she is “moving aggressively and swiftly to petition to remove” her father Jamie Spears as guardian of her estate.
CelebritiesMic

Britney Spears is about to get a new lawyer, and he’s “a tough as nails streetfighter”

The conservatorship that has governed Britney Spears' life for the last 13 years began to crumble in recent weeks. First, the pop icon gave bombshell testimony about the abuses she's allegedly suffered and passionately lobbied for her freedom. Then last week, a slew of people connected to the conservatorship resigned, including the singer's longtime manager, her court-appointed lawyer and the firm tapped to oversee her finances. Now, Spears has a chance to get someone in her corner who'll aggressively fight to end the conservatorship, and it appears she's enlisting a legal powerhouse.

Comments / 2

Community Policy