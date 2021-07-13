Cancel
5 Takeaways From The 2021 Emmy Nominations

By Eric Deggans
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)
 11 days ago
From a banner year for a new generation of streaming platforms to historic inclusion and unexpected exclusions, NPR's Eric Deggans unpacks the 2021 Emmy nominations. The last year has seen the arrival of several new streaming platforms, and today's Emmy nominations prove that we are now living in the streaming age of prestige TV. HBO Max, Disney Plus, Hulu and Netflix collectively dominated the Emmy nominations for drama, comedy and limited series. Joining us now to talk through the nominations, NPR TV critic Eric Deggans.

