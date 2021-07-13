The Uncommon Common Man: John Conlee in Concert at Dosey Doe, July 25

THE WOODLANDS, TX - John Conlee is one of the most recognizable and loved names in the history of country music. He has charted 32 singles with seven of those becoming number one hits. His voice is unique and soothing and his songs are able to connect to the lives of the everyday man. In 1981 he was inducted into the Grand Ole Opry as a member and he performs around 50-60 concerts per year. We sat down with John Conlee to talk to him about his start and success in country music as well as what to expect at his July 25th Concert at Dosey Doe Big Barn.