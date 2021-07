As far back as the 2020 NHL Draft, everyone knew that 2021 was going to be the year of the defenceman. As it stands right now, Owen Power, Luke Hughes, Brandt Clarke, and maybe even Simon Edvinsson stand to be top ten picks and that’s just the tip of the iceberg. Beyond them, names like Corson Ceulemans, Olen Zellweger, Evan Nause, Jack Peart, Scott Morrow, Stanislav Svozil, Carson Lambos, and Daniil Chayka all stand to be selected later in the first round or into the early second.