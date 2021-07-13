Celebrity Dating Game: Nolan Gould Picks Australian Contestant After She Says 'You Sound Attractive'
Nolan Gould may have just met his perfect match on The Celebrity Dating Game!. The Modern Family alum, 22, had his pick of three eligible bachelorettes during Monday's episode of the new ABC series. Bachelorette No. 1 was California-based digital strategist Amber Blu, second was Australian public relations manager Rose Rosenfeld, and third was California tennis coach Medina Ali.people.com
