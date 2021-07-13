Cancel
Tennis

Celebrity Dating Game: Nolan Gould Picks Australian Contestant After She Says 'You Sound Attractive'

By Dory Jackson
People
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNolan Gould may have just met his perfect match on The Celebrity Dating Game!. The Modern Family alum, 22, had his pick of three eligible bachelorettes during Monday's episode of the new ABC series. Bachelorette No. 1 was California-based digital strategist Amber Blu, second was Australian public relations manager Rose Rosenfeld, and third was California tennis coach Medina Ali.

