TikTok of Domino’s worker throwing customer’s order out of frustration sparks debate

A TikTok video of a Domino’s Pizza delivery worker throwing a customer’s order to the ground in frustration after waiting at the door sparked a debate on whether his actions were justified.

@lahyphy Here’s the full video y’all requested. He was standing there approximately 1 min. but regardless he could’ve just set the food down not thrown it ♬ original sound – Lynaia Davis

The video, taken from a Ring doorbell, shows the man knocking on the door. A woman from inside the house asks twice through the doorbell camera, “Are you able to leave it on the porch?” The delivery worker appears to not hear her. A dog can be heard barking in the background.

After approximately 10 more seconds of waiting, the worker drops the plastic bag containing a bottle of Sprite onto the floor and places the boxes of pizza, bread, and lava cakes loudly on the doormat at the same moment the door opens. The worker walks away without saying a word.

The video garnered more than 2.6 million views since being posted on Thursday. The woman who posted a video of the incident, Lynaia Davis or @lahyphy on TikTok, wrote the caption, “You are serving a customer, not a life sentence. Learn how to enjoy your work no matter what your job may be,” using the hashtag #badcustomerservice.

Her caption sparked a debate between people who said she was speaking from a point of privilege about those working minimum wage jobs at often understaffed places and others who said the worker’s behavior was inexcusable.

“Realize that REALISTICALLY, we don’t have to love our minimum wage jobs and most of us are overworked and tired,” one user commented. Others agreed and told her to put herself in his shoes.

“The way they treat them and how much they get paid and you want them to love their job??? Lmaooo,” one user commented.

However, others felt that regardless of how bad of a day the worker might have been having, throwing down a customer’s food who had tipped beforehand and asked for the food to be placed at the door was not justified.

“Even if he was waiting for a long time, he could have put it on the ground without THROWING it,” one user commented.

Others said they would have gotten so mad if they received the same customer service.

“He’d been wearing all that food after that,” one user commented. “I would’ve launched that 2 liter straight at him,” another replied.

Domino’s does offer contactless delivery, which allows customers to pre-pay and pre-tip as well as have their order delivered to a specified location. Davis’ receipt did not indicate she chose contactless delivery but showed that she pre-tipped about 23%.

The Daily Dot reached out to Domino’s about the incident and whether delivery drivers see the tip before delivering an order.

