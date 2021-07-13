Special Weather Statement issued for Colbert, Lauderdale by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-13 14:36:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-13 15:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Strong gusty winds will be capable of knocking down small tree limbs along with other small unsecured items. Seek safe shelter until this storm has passed. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike several miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Colbert; Lauderdale SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTH CENTRAL LAUDERDALE AND NORTHWESTERN COLBERT COUNTIES UNTIL 300 PM CDT At 236 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Cherokee, moving east at 30 mph. Locations impacted include Cherokee, Malone, Mt Hester, Barton, Margerum and Allsboro.alerts.weather.gov
