Providence, RI

FirstWorks Live free Summer Concert Series continues Sunday with Trumpet Powerhouse Carlos de Leo

Cover picture for the articleProvidence, RI—Members of the community are invited to attend, and Media are welcome to cover the FirstWorks Live—Music at Roger Williams Park free summer concert series in the gorgeous outdoor setting of “The People’s Park.” Presented in partnership with Roger Williams Park Conservancy and the Providence Parks Department, the six-concert series continues this Sunday, July 18, 2021 with Rhode Island-based trumpet powerhouse Carlos de Leon and his multinational music group performing Latin Jazz, Salsa, Son, Merengue, and Cumbias from across Latin America and the Caribbean.

