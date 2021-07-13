Superman And Lois - A Brief Reminiscence In-Between Cataclysmic Events - Review

In our previous preview for this week's episode of The CW's Superman & Lois, we touched upon a number of storylines that will be in play when the cold open to "Fail Safe" kicks off (more on those below). But for the following preview, we get a look at a "family activity" involving Clark (Tyler Hoechlin), Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch), Jonathan (Jordan Elsass), and Jordan (Alexander Garfin) that we don't get a chance to see often. Basically, getting everyone on the same page regarding a cover story so folks don't figure out that Clark's Superman. And from what you're about to see, it's clearly something the boys have gotten used to but is that a good thing?