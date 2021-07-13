Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Superman And Lois - A Brief Reminiscence In-Between Cataclysmic Events - Review

By Chris
spoilertv.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis is going to a shorter review, mainly due to the fact that this was a bit of a filler episode. I don't mind filler episodes from time to time though, as they are often needed in seasons that are more than 10 episodes or so. Thankfully, in this case, the episode was still very good and still managed to have an ending that was quite impactful on the season's arc. I also love how the title is straight-up telling you that this is going to be a bit more of a laid-back episode (minus the ending). The calm before the inevitable storm.

www.spoilertv.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sarah
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reminiscence#Eventful#Action Comics#Nazi#Kryptonian#A I#Zeta Rho
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Comics
News Break
TV & Videos
Related
TV Seriesgamerevolution.com

Superman and Lois introduced a major movie villain in episode 12

There was a big Superman and Lois General Zod reveal in this week’s episode 12, ‘Through the Valley of Death,’ bringing the Man of Steel villain into the show for the first time. It was only a small Superman and Lois villain cameo, and it’s not the first Arrowverse General Zod appearance, but it could well be a tease for a proper return of Superman’s greatest Kryptonian foe. Could General Zod appear in Superman and Lois Season 2? SPOILERS FOLLOW.
TV Seriesbleedingcool.com

Superman & Lois Season 1 E12: Smallville's Not Ready to Forgive Kyle

With yesterday's preview for the next episode of The CW's Superman & Lois, the focus was understandably on what Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch), John Henry Irons (Wole Parks), General Lane (Dylan Walsh) Jonathan (Jordan Elsass), Jordan (Alex Garfin), and special guest star John Diggle (David Ramsey) were going to do to save Clark aka Superman (Tyler Hoechlin) from being turned int something not so nice by his brother Tal-Rho (Adam Rayner). But what about Lana (Emmanuelle Chriqui), Kyle (Erik Valdez), and Sarah (Inde Navarrette), now that things have gone back to (somewhat) normal? That's the focus f the newest preview released earlier today, where the family comes home for a fresh start only to learn the hard way that the folks in Smallville aren't looking to forgive and forget any time soon.
TV SeriesComicBook

Superman & Lois Star Alexander Garfin Liked Last Night's Surprise Ending

Last month, just before going on a multi-week hiatus, Superman & Lois saw Clark (Tyler Hoechlin) surrender himself to Tal-Rho (Adam Rayner) in order to save his wife and children. Fearing the worst and remembering the warnings of John Henry Irons (Wole Parks), Superman told Lois (Bitsie Tulloch) to contact the man from another world, and bring him to Smallville to help. Then, in a scary twist, Rho brought Superman to his desert Fortress, where Superman was to be "eradicated" and have his consciousness replaced, giving Kal-El's body over to General Dru-Zod. Needless to say, that was quite a cliffhanger to end on.
TV SeriesComicBook

Superman & Lois "Through the Valley of Death" Photos Released

The CW has released photos for "Through the Valley of Death", the twelfth episode of Superman & Lois' first season. The episode airs Tuesday, July 13. The episode will feature a guest appearance by Arrow star David Ramsey reprising his role as John Diggle. Diggle's arrival in Smallville coincides with a particularly dire time as Clark Kent/Superman (Tyler Hoechlin) recently was forced to submit to Morgan Edge/Tal-Rho (Adam Rayner). With this matching how the end of the world began on John Henry Irons' (Wole Parks) Earth, the stakes are higher than ever.
TV Seriesfilm-book.com

SUPERMAN & LOIS: Season 1, Episode 13: Fail Safe TV Show Trailer [The CW]

The CW‘s Superman & Lois: Season 1, Episode 13: Fail Safe TV show trailer has been released. Superman & Lois stars Tyler Hoechlin, Elizabeth Tulloch, Inde Navarrette, Joselyn Picard, Emmanuelle Chriqui, Jordan Elsass, Stacey Farber, Alex Garfin, and Dylan Walsh. Todd Helbing wrote the screenplays for the Superman & Lois....
TV Seriesimdb.com

Superman & Lois' Sofia Hasmik on Chrissy's Tense Showdown With Her Idol: 'It Was a Bated-Breath Moment'

While Kal-El’s war with Tal-Rho continued on Tuesday’s Superman & Lois, another unexpected battle began brewing in Smallville. I’m talking about Chrissy and Lois, the former of whom finally confronted her journalistic idol when it became apparent that she was concealing major details about the Edge situation. Nevermind the fact that, you know, Lois’ husband is Superman.
TV Serieskeengamer.com

Superman & Lois Season 1 Episode 12 Review: Fighting For Clark

If it weren’t for another hiatus because of COVID scheduling, we probably would have the season of Superman & Lois aired soon. For now, we’re beginning a final stretch towards that the end of Season One. This episode set up some vast stakes for our characters and helped guide the story forward. In addition to all that, it’s the second to last episode of an unofficial Arrowverse crossover. John Diggle from Arrow appeared across Batwoman, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, and The Flash to address what happened to him after the series finale.
TV Seriesbleedingcool.com

Superman & Lois Season 1 E13 Preview: When Family Reunions Get Awkward

After a couple of close encounters of the "Injustice" kind last week, this week's episode of The CW's Superman & Lois finds Morgan Edge (Adam Rayner) aka Superman's (Tyler Hoechlin) previously long-lost (and we bet Supes wishes he still was) half-brother Tal-Rho exactly where he needs to be… in a cage. But now that Clark's had a taste of what unchecked power feels like, how sure can we be that Tal-Rho still isn't in Supes' head? Meanwhile, Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) and soon-to-be series-regular Chrissy (Sofia Hasmik) moving forward on a new story while Jonathan (Jordan Elsass) finds an unexpected way to cope with a stressful day, as Lana (Emmanuelle Chriqui), Kyle (Erik Valdez), and Sarah (Inde Navarrette) look to get back to some sense of normalcy- as you're about to see in the following preview images, overview, and promo for "Fail Safe";
TV SeriesComicBook

Superman & Lois: Is One of the Nineties' Biggest Villains Coming to Smallville?

In the final moments of tonight's episode of Superman & Lois, titled "Through the Valley of the Shadow of Death," Tal Rho/Morgan Edge (Adam Rayner) takes a major step in his season-long plot against the Man of Steel. And while it isn't immediately clear what the ramifications of that action will be in the last three weeks of the season, fans who have read a lot of Superman comics can probably make an educated guess -- and Adam Rayner told ComicBook recently that an educated guess that we posited was pretty close to being on point. So -- what major DC villain is likely coming to Smallville?
TV Seriesbleedingcool.com

Superman & Lois Season 1 Preview: Lois Gets Everyone on the Same Page

In our previous preview for this week's episode of The CW's Superman & Lois, we touched upon a number of storylines that will be in play when the cold open to "Fail Safe" kicks off (more on those below). But for the following preview, we get a look at a "family activity" involving Clark (Tyler Hoechlin), Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch), Jonathan (Jordan Elsass), and Jordan (Alexander Garfin) that we don't get a chance to see often. Basically, getting everyone on the same page regarding a cover story so folks don't figure out that Clark's Superman. And from what you're about to see, it's clearly something the boys have gotten used to but is that a good thing?

Comments / 0

Community Policy