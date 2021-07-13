Superman And Lois - A Brief Reminiscence In-Between Cataclysmic Events - Review
This is going to a shorter review, mainly due to the fact that this was a bit of a filler episode. I don't mind filler episodes from time to time though, as they are often needed in seasons that are more than 10 episodes or so. Thankfully, in this case, the episode was still very good and still managed to have an ending that was quite impactful on the season's arc. I also love how the title is straight-up telling you that this is going to be a bit more of a laid-back episode (minus the ending). The calm before the inevitable storm.www.spoilertv.com
Comments / 0