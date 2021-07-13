Motivational Myths

You’ve likely heard many myths about coffee—for example: that drinking coffee can help you lose weight, or that drinking coffee will shorten your lifespan. USA Today spoke to a few experts to help unravel some of the mysteries surrounding coffee. Katherine Zeratsky, a registered dietician at the Mayo Clinic says caffeine can increase metabolism in the body, but caffeine alone does not contribute to long-term weight loss, as there are other factors to take into consideration. As for whether coffee is healthy or unhealthy, Edward Giovannuci with Harvard, says in major reviews of studies, coffee has been associated with a probable decreased risk of some cancers and Type 2 diabetes. But depending on your health status, the health benefits of coffee are not always there—for example, caffeine use in pregnant women is associated with increased risk of pregnancy loss. Other myths that experts made a ruling on: the darker the roast does NOT mean the higher the caffeine content, coffee does NOT directly stunt growth, drinking coffee is NOT shorten your lifespan (in fact, studies have shown the opposite to be true), and drinking coffee won’t necessarily dehydrate you if you drink one to two cups. (Yahoo)