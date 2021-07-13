Special Weather Statement issued for Okaloosa Inland, Santa Rosa Inland by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-13 09:39:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-13 16:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Okaloosa Inland; Santa Rosa Inland A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT THE FOLLOWING COUNTIES SOUTHWESTERN OKALOOSA AND EAST CENTRAL SANTA ROSA COUNTIES UNTIL 330 PM CDT At 238 PM CDT, the strong thunderstorm was located 11 miles northwest of Wright. This storm was nearly stationary. Dime size hail and wind gusts of 40 to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of southwestern Okaloosa and east central Santa Rosa Counties.