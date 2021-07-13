Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Butler, Mercer, Venango by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-13 15:36:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-13 16:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: This storm is producing widespread wind damage. Seek shelter inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows! Please report severe weather by calling 412-262-1988, posting to the NWS Pittsburgh Facebook page, or using Twitter @NWSPITTSBURGH. Target Area: Butler; Mercer; Venango The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Eastern Mercer County in northwestern Pennsylvania Western Venango County in northwestern Pennsylvania Northwestern Butler County in west central Pennsylvania * Until 415 PM EDT. * At 335 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles northeast of Hermitage, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts to 60 mph. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines, resulting in some power outages. * Locations impacted include Grove City... Sugarcreek Mercer... Stoneboro Harrisville... Polk Sandy Lake... Fredonia Cooperstown... Jackson Center Barkeyville... Utica This includes the following highways Interstate 79 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 117 and 137. Interstate 80 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 19 and 29. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH