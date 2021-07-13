Special Weather Statement issued for Central Yampa River Basin, Grand Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-13 08:10:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-13 14:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Heavy rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Central Yampa River Basin; Grand Valley; Lower Yampa River Basin; Roan and Tavaputs Plateaus SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHWESTERN GARFIELD SOUTHWESTERN RIO BLANCO...SOUTHEASTERN UINTAH AND NORTHEASTERN GRAND COUNTIES UNTIL 215 PM MDT At 136 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 14 miles southeast of Rangely to 38 miles south of Dinosaur to 36 miles northwest of Fruita. Movement was east at 15 mph. Frequent cloud to ground lightning, half inch hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms. These storms will remain over mainly rural areas of southwestern Garfield, southwestern Rio Blanco, southeastern Uintah and northeastern Grand Counties. This includes Colorado 139 between mile markers 10 and 58.