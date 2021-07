Two COVID-19 cases identified in Petersburg this month have been confirmed as a more transmissible and more dangerous mutation of the virus. The state’s Division of Public Health notified Petersburg Medical Center Friday that two cases already reported in the community have been confirmed as the delta variant, one in a Petersburg resident and one in a non-resident. Delta is one of several variants of concern, or forms of the coronavirus that can be more easily spread and can lead to more hospitalizations and deaths.