OnePlus’ new Nord series seems to be all over the place in more ways than one. The first OnePlus Nord was highly popular, but the models that launched in the US were a few steps down the ladder. While the OnePlus Nord N phones did offer budget-friendly handsets, the company’s software commitment has left many disappointed. The OnePlus Nord 2 might embody that mix of the good and the bad, the future and the past, especially with OnePlus’ confirmation of the display that the phone will have.