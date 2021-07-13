Gumbs ’09 Performs on LA Phil Series in May 2022
Organist Nathaniel Gumbs ’09 (Bachelor of Music in Performance) will perform “Hold On, We Shall Overcome!” with the LA Phil on Sunday, May 29, 2022. His program reimagines traditional hymns, spirituals, and concert music with 21st-century perspective, and features works by Hollins, Wagner, Karg-Elert, Price, Brown and an array of traditional tunes. Gumbs currently serves as the director of chapel music at Yale University. Visit www.laphil.com to learn more.www.su.edu
Comments / 0