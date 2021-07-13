Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Grant County, OR

Cops and Courts: July 14, 2021

bluemountaineagle.com
 12 days ago

Arrests and citations in the Blue Mountain Eagle are taken from the logs of law enforcement agencies. Every effort is made to report the court disposition of arrest cases. Aaron M. Roseberry was found not guilty by a jury June 22 on a count of harassment constituting domestic violence allegedly committed June 12, 2020. In the judgment of acquittal, Circuit Court Judge Lung S. Hung ordered security posted in the amount of $5,500 be returned.

www.bluemountaineagle.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seneca, OR
State
Florida State
County
Grant County, OR
State
Washington State
City
Prineville, OR
City
John Day, OR
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charles Brown
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Control#Day Fire#U S Forest Service#The Blue Mountain Eagle#U S Forest Service
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Public Safety
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Fauci says US headed in `wrong direction’ on coronavirus

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — The United States is in an “unnecessary predicament” of soaring COVID-19 cases fueled by unvaccinated Americans and the virulent delta variant, the nation’s top infectious diseases expert said Sunday. “We’re going in the wrong direction,” said Dr. Anthony Fauci, describing himself as “very frustrated.”. He said...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

U.S offers further air support to Afghan troops amid Taliban offensive

KABUL, July 25 (Reuters) - United States will to continue to carry out airstrikes to support Afghan forces facing attack from the insurgent Taliban, a regional U.S. commander said on Sunday as U.S. and other international forces have drawn down troops in Afghanistan. The Taliban escalated its offensive in recent...

Comments / 0

Community Policy