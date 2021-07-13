Cops and Courts: July 14, 2021

Arrests and citations in the Blue Mountain Eagle are taken from the logs of law enforcement agencies. Every effort is made to report the court disposition of arrest cases. Aaron M. Roseberry was found not guilty by a jury June 22 on a count of harassment constituting domestic violence allegedly committed June 12, 2020. In the judgment of acquittal, Circuit Court Judge Lung S. Hung ordered security posted in the amount of $5,500 be returned.