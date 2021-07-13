Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Computers

Bamboo Systems Models How to Reduce Data Center Carbon Footprint with Arm Servers

Register Citizen
 12 days ago

Bamboo’s new whitepaper crunches the numbers on x86 powered data centers vs those utilizing Arm servers. CAMBRIDGE, England and SAN JOSE, Calif. (PRWEB) July 13, 2021. Bamboo Systems, a provider of revolutionary Arm-based, enterprise-classed servers architected to meet the needs of today’s software design and data center demands, today released a whitepaper “Reducing Your Data Center Carbon Footprint with Bamboo Arm Servers” which analyzes the energy used by different types of data centers. Bamboo found that an Arm server-powered data center reduces CO2 production by 74 percent, equivalent to almost half a million barrels of oil.

www.registercitizen.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Data Centers#Software Design#Carbon Footprint#Bamboo Systems Models#Prweb#X86 Systems#Bamboo Systems
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Computers
Related
Softwarehelpnetsecurity.com

Dealing with security vulnerabilities on data center servers requires more skilled staff

There is a lot of attention being paid to continuously updating servers to patch security vulnerabilities on Linux servers running in data centers – a basic step underpinning technology infrastructure in every industry. Yet, staff resources to deal with maintaining servers are not sufficient to meet the workload, said 55% of respondents in a worldwide survey by CloudLinux.
Computersarxiv.org

AUC Optimization for Robust Small-footprint Keyword Spotting with Limited Training Data

Deep neural networks provide effective solutions to small-footprint keyword spotting (KWS). However, if training data is limited, it remains challenging to achieve robust and highly accurate KWS in real-world scenarios where unseen sounds that are out of the training data are frequently encountered. Most conventional methods aim to maximize the classification accuracy on the training set, without taking the unseen sounds into account. To enhance the robustness of the deep neural networks based KWS, in this paper, we introduce a new loss function, named the maximization of the area under the receiver-operating-characteristic curve (AUC). The proposed method not only maximizes the classification accuracy of keywords on the closed training set, but also maximizes the AUC score for optimizing the performance of non-keyword segments detection. Experimental results on the Google Speech Commands dataset v1 and v2 show that our method achieves new state-of-the-art performance in terms of most evaluation metrics.
Carsarxiv.org

A new method for vehicle system safety design based on data mining with uncertainty modeling

In this research, a new data mining-based design approach has been developed for designing complex mechanical systems such as a crashworthy passenger car with uncertainty modeling. The method allows exploring the big crash simulation dataset to design the vehicle at multi-levels in a top-down manner (main energy absorbing system, components, and geometric features) and derive design rules based on the whole vehicle body safety requirements to make decisions towards the component and sub-component level design. Full vehicle and component simulation datasets are mined to build decision trees, where the interrelationship among parameters can be revealed and the design rules are derived to produce designs with good performance. This method has been extended by accounting for the uncertainty in the design variables. A new decision tree algorithm for uncertain data (DTUD) is developed to produce the desired designs and evaluate the design performance variations due to the uncertainty in design variables. The framework of this method is implemented by combining the design of experiments (DOE) and crash finite element analysis (FEA) and then demonstrated by designing a passenger car subject to front impact. The results show that the new methodology could achieve the design objectives efficiently and effectively. By applying the new method, the reliability of the final designs is also increased greatly. This approach has the potential to be applied as a general design methodology for a wide range of complex structures and mechanical systems.
EnvironmentHigh Point Enterprise

Reduce your environmental footprint with HPE GreenLake in colocation

Sustainability is an increasingly important enterprise mandate. The combination of a pay-per-use model and colocation services can help you deliver greener IT. Environmental sustainability is an increasingly urgent enterprise mandate and one of the most important strategic initiatives that companies will undertake this decade. According to a survey by the United Nations Global Compact and Accenture Strategy, 75 percent of CEOs say that they are investing in digital to address environmental challenges.1 A report from ING finds that 87 percent of companies with strong sustainability practices have experienced revenue growth.2.
EnvironmentPosted by
Bisnow

Green Data Centers? Cloud Giants Launch Tools To Help Companies Reduce Carbon

Two cloud giants are rolling out tools to help companies track and manage the carbon footprint of their data. Both Microsoft and Google, two of the three largest data center users in the world, unveiled products and features this month that allow companies to monitor the environmental impact of their cloud usage and actively manage how much carbon it produces. The data center industry — particularly hyperscale cloud providers — is increasingly promoting such green initiatives as a growing number of corporate customers implement sustainability targets.
SoftwareLas Vegas Herald

Data Center Server Market to Eyewitness Massive Growth by 2028: Huawei, Inspur, Supermicro, Amazon, Microsoft, HP

JCMR recently broadcasted a new study in its database that highlights the in-depth market analysis with future prospects of Data Center Server market. The study covers significant data which makes the research document a handy resource for managers, industry executives and other key people get ready-to-access and self analyzed study along with graphs and tables to help understand market trends, drivers and market challenges. Some of the key players mentioned in this research are Huawei, Inspur, Supermicro, Amazon, Microsoft, HP, Lenovo, Facebook, Google, Dell.
New York City, NYtheharlemvalleynews.net

Cricket Valley Energy Center and GE Sign Agreement to Help Reduce Carbon Emissions in New York with Green Hydrogen-Fueled Power Plant

Cricket Valley Energy Center and GE Sign Agreement to Help Reduce Carbon Emissions in New York with Green Hydrogen-Fueled Power Plant. Agreement will launch H2 Roadmap project aiming to convert upstate New York natural gas plant to. zero carbon emission green hydrogen. Dover Plains, NEW YORK, July 15, 2021—GE (NYSE:...
Computersarxiv.org

Active operator inference for learning low-dimensional dynamical-system models from noisy data

Noise poses a challenge for learning dynamical-system models because already small variations can distort the dynamics described by trajectory data. This work builds on operator inference from scientific machine learning to infer low-dimensional models from high-dimensional state trajectories polluted with noise. The presented analysis shows that, under certain conditions, the inferred operators are unbiased estimators of the well-studied projection-based reduced operators from traditional model reduction. Furthermore, the connection between operator inference and projection-based model reduction enables bounding the mean-squared errors of predictions made with the learned models with respect to traditional reduced models. The analysis also motivates an active operator inference approach that judiciously samples high-dimensional trajectories with the aim of achieving a low mean-squared error by reducing the effect of noise. Numerical experiments with high-dimensional linear and nonlinear state dynamics demonstrate that predictions obtained with active operator inference have orders of magnitude lower mean-squared errors than operator inference with traditional, equidistantly sampled trajectory data.
MarketsSilicon Republic

Data centre start-up Bamboo claims 74pc energy savings over competitors

The company published a white paper in which it claimed its Arm-based architecture is four times more efficient than Dell servers. Data centre start-up Bamboo Systems has published a white paper claiming that its Arm-based server architecture is up to 74pc more energy efficient than Dell’s PowerEdge servers. The paper...
ComputersHPCwire

Ansys Expands Cloud Footprint to Support AWS Arm-based Graviton2 Processors

July 19, 2021 — Together with Arm, Ansys is providing state-of-the-art simulation solutions for AWS Graviton2 processors — empowering Ansys customers with more affordable access to Amazon Web Services (AWS) cloud computing resources. The collaboration marks the first availability of Ansys’ electronic design automation (EDA) semiconductor simulation solutions on the Arm Neoverse architecture, empowering engineering teams to improve design efficiency and ensure optimum chip performance.
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

Global Battery Monitoring System Market Report 2021: Rising Investments In Data Centers And Growing Renewable Power Generation Driving Growth - Forecast To 2026

DUBLIN, July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Battery Monitoring System Market, By Component (Hardware and Software), By Type (Wired Battery Monitoring System and Wireless Battery Monitoring System), By Battery Type, By End-User, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2016-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The Global Battery...
Coding & Programmingarxiv.org

Model-Parallel Model Selection for Deep Learning Systems

As deep learning becomes more expensive, both in terms of time and compute, inefficiencies in machine learning (ML) training prevent practical usage of state-of-the-art models for most users. The newest model architectures are simply too large to be fit onto a single processor. To address the issue, many ML practitioners have turned to model parallelism as a method of distributing the computational requirements across several devices. Unfortunately, the sequential nature of neural networks causes very low efficiency and device utilization in model parallel training jobs. We propose a new form of "shard parallelism" combining task and model parallelism, then package it into a framework we name Hydra. Hydra recasts the problem of model parallelism in the multi-model context to produce a fine-grained parallel workload of independent model shards, rather than independent models. This new parallel design promises dramatic speedups relative to the traditional model parallelism paradigm.
Video GamesPCGamesN

FFXIV devs detail server upgrades and plans for more data centers

Final Fantasy XIV has just enjoyed an explosion of popularity (which is good) that has brought such an influx of players that it’s been tough to even log into the game (which is bad). Patch 5.58 introduced an automatic logout for idle players that’s one step toward solving the issue, and now director and producer Naoki Yoshida has provided an extensive breakdown of what steps the developers are taking to alleviate the problem.
AgricultureTimes-Herald

$10M grant funds study of dairy’s carbon footprint

ITHACA — A $10 million grant aims to help the U.S. dairy industry become at least carbon neutral while supporting farmer livelihoods — and providing important insight for New York state, which ranks fourth in milk production nationwide. Quirine Ketterings, professor of animal science in the College of Agriculture and...
Computersarxiv.org

A model of systems with modes and mode transitions

We propose a method of classifying the operation of a system into finitely many modes. Each mode has its own objectives for the system's behaviour and its own mathematical models and algorithms designed to accomplish its objectives. A central problem is deciding when to transition from one mode to some other mode, a decision that may be contested and involve partial or inconsistent information or evidence. We model formally the concept of modes for a system and derive a family of data types for analysing mode transitions. The data types are simplicial complexes, both abstract and realised in euclidean space $\mathbb{R}^{n}$. In the data type, a mode is represented by a simplex. Each state of a system can be evaluated relative to different modes by mapping it into one or more simplices. This calibration measures the extent to which distinct modes are appropriate for the state and can decide on a transition. We explain this methodology based on modes, introduce the mathematical ideas about simplicial objects we need and use them to build a theoretical framework for modes and mode transitions. To illustrate the general model in some detail, we work though a case study of an autonomous racing car.
Real EstateRegister Citizen

Dream Real Estate Partners With Side To Deliver Resourceful Real Estate Solutions

FOLSOM, Calif. (PRWEB) July 15, 2021. Dream Real Estate today announced its partnership with Side, the only real estate technology company that exclusively partners with high-performing agents, teams, and independent brokerages to transform them into market-leading boutique brands and businesses. The affiliation will ensure that Dream Real Estate, a relationship- and community-driven firm, is powered by the most advanced platform in the industry.
Carsmarketresearchtelecast.com

Study: E-cars further improve the carbon footprint compared to combustion engines

Battery electric vehicles are significantly more climate-friendly than petrol or diesel. This is the conclusion reached by the International Council on Clean Transportation (ICCT), which started the VW diesel affair, in a study on the carbon footprint of cars. The non-profit US organization analyzed the entire life cycle of cars from engine and battery production from fuel or electricity production to recycling or disposal.

Comments / 0

Community Policy