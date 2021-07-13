Cancel
Public Health

What You Should Know About Guillain-Barré Syndrome and COVID Vaccines

By Beth Skwarecki
Lifehacker
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSome people who got the Johnson & Johnson/Janssen COVID-19 vaccine (the one-dose vaccine) have developed a condition known as Guillain-Barré syndrome. It’s happened often enough that the FDA has asked them to add a note about this to the patient fact sheet, but it’s still not considered to change the risk/benefit balance of getting your shot. (All the COVID vaccines are much safer than getting actual COVID.)

