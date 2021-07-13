We are not having our best day of war as a Luftwaffe strafing unit forces us out of our best position in the center of the map and a pair of panzers begin to surround us on our right flank. We were sent here from Company of Heroes 3’s dynamic campaign map to capture an airfield, which would not only stop the air strikes that continue to haunt us on each mission, but will also allow us to outrun enemy lines or resupply through the air. Even in its pre-alpha state, this showdown in southern Italy shows a spectacular war landscape where small decisions made at the unit level can be echoed in the overall strategy of the game.