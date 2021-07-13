Cancel
Video Games

Company of Heroes 3

Gamespot
 15 days ago

No forum topics for Company of Heroes 3 yet. Want to start us off? Create a new topic.

www.gamespot.com

#Company Of Heroes
Video Games

Company of Heroes 3 Revealed; Free Pre-Alpha Preview Available Now on Steam

Sega Europe announced they will publish the Relic Entertainment-developed strategy game Company of Heroes 3 on PC-via Steam for a 2022 release. Along with the announcement, players can experience the game free right now during a pre-alpha preview on Steam. Players who join can experience some of the campaign and can also deliver valuable feedback to help the development of the game. The pre-alpha will take place now until August 2, 2021, at 7 pm PDT.
Video Games

Company of Heroes 3 Official; Trailer, Gameplay and Free Alpha

Relic Entertainment officially announced Company of Heroes 3. The new installment in the popular series of tactical WWII strategies will surprise fans with the longest campaign in the series' history and numerous improvements to the gameplay formula. From today, all interested can also download the alpha version of the title for free.
Video Games

Relic Entertainment may be teasing new Company of Heroes title or DLC

Game company Relic Entertainment, the makers of Company of Heroes, recently posted a teaser video on a streaming website. The new teaser video is currently counting down to less than four hours before anything new is revealed. It seems to be related to WWII and it could be a new Company of Heroes game or maybe downloadable content. It expires today at 10am PST / 1pm ET / 6pm BST. It occasionally shows some small clips of Italy during WW2.
Video Games

Company of Heroes 3 Announced for PC, Includes New Dynamic Campaign Map

Relic Entertainment and Sega have confirmed that Company of Heroes 3 is in development. It will be coming to PC in late 2022 but a pre-alpha preview is currently available. Head here to check it out, though you’ll need to sign up for a RelicLink account to access it. Check out the reveal and gameplay trailers below.
Video Games

Company of Heroes 3 begins its Mediterranean Assault in 2022

Company of Heroes is coming back. Sega and Relic Entertainment confirmed this evening that Company of Heroes 3 is in active development and will be released for the PC in 2022. It's been over eight years since Company of Heroes 2 was released, so it's great to see another RTS titan return.
Video Games

It looks like Relic are counting down to a new Company of Heroes game

Relic’s resilient RTS series Company of Heroes looks like it’s getting a new game, or at the very least a new expansion. The developer’s Twitch channel has kicked off a 24-hour countdown, showing off a map centered on Italy, with a large slice of North Africa and Albania on either side. Overnight it has slowly zoomed in on Italy. We’re probably a few hours away from Company of Heroes 3, set in Italy.
Video Games

Company of Heroes 3 takes you to the Mediterranean theatre when it releases for PC in 2022

Nine years is a long time to wait for a sequel. Just ask any Elder Scrolls or Grand Theft Auto fan (well, at least nine years and counting). For fans of Company of Heroes, a follow-up to the second game, released in 2013, must have felt like a long trek. Thankfully for them, Sega and Relic Entertainment revealed Company of Heroes 3 today, and it’s releasing for PC in 2022. IGN announced the game only an hour ago. Oh, and you can play it today. Really.
Video Games

Company of Heroes 3 announced, pre alpha available till August 2

Company of Heroes, the real time strategy game from 2006 is back with it’s second true sequel Company of Heroes 3, aiming for release in 2022. Luckily you don’t have to wait until then to play as a pre alpha preview is available by going to their website companyofheroes.com/, the pre alpha will last until August 2.
Video Games

Company of Heroes 3 1080p Ultra Custom PC Build Review

If you are looking to build and buy your next PC to run Company of Heroes 3 then this list of custom curated components will give you a great jumping off point for your next gaming PC selection. Its therefore our desire to consistently keep stable frame rates with the highest ultra graphics, returning the visuals upon a 1080p monitor screen. The hardware selection should give us all a good jumping off point when considering what might prove a good build and price for a PC to run Company of Heroes 3. We will update prices here as they change and switch out components as new, better hardware is released.
Video Games

Company Of Heroes 3 Release Revealed With Biggest Campaign Yet!

Company Of Heroes 3; Association of Heroes 3 has undoubtedly been accounted for with a spotless imaginative trailer. The accompanying extension to the sequence is the basic new title since 2013’s Company of Heroes 2, and it guarantees to be the most effective, boldest, and customarily important within the basis to this point.
Video Games

We have played Company of Heroes 3, the best new generation strategy in WWII

We are not having our best day of war as a Luftwaffe strafing unit forces us out of our best position in the center of the map and a pair of panzers begin to surround us on our right flank. We were sent here from Company of Heroes 3’s dynamic campaign map to capture an airfield, which would not only stop the air strikes that continue to haunt us on each mission, but will also allow us to outrun enemy lines or resupply through the air. Even in its pre-alpha state, this showdown in southern Italy shows a spectacular war landscape where small decisions made at the unit level can be echoed in the overall strategy of the game.
Video Games

Company Of Heroes 3 devs talk janky tanks, motorbikes, and a mysterious super-heavy oddball

Ever since the pixellated rectangles of Dune 2 trundled into my world back in the early 90s, I’ve had a soft spot for tanks. I must have commanded millions over the last three decades of real time strategy, but in all that time they’ve not really changed much. A video game tank in 2021 might have a damage-reducing armour value, but it’s still essentially a box that snarls “yessir” when you click on it, and which functions perfectly until its hit points run out, whereupon it bursts. I want more complexity. I want tanks which feel like the messy, complex, cantankerous machines they are. And while there are many games which go well deep into simulating tanks, they’re largely not RTS games.

