Maunakea Visitor Information Station Set to Reopen

 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Maunakea Visitor Information Station (VIS) will reopen this week after shutting its doors more than a year ago due to the COVID-19 pandemic. VIS will resume operations starting Thursday, July 15. Modified daily hours of 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m will be in effect until further notice. Staff have installed safety barriers at VIS and will implement proper social distancing that adheres to local, state and federal guidelines.

