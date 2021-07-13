Cancel
ARK Invest’s Cathie Wood looks past rising consumer prices to focus on deflation

By Syndicated Content
mymixfm.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (Reuters) – Deflation will likely become a larger force in financial markets in the year ahead despite the recent spike in consumer prices to 13-year highs, star stockpicker Cathie Wood of Ark Invest said in a webinar on Tuesday. U.S. consumer prices increased by the most in 13...

#Deflation#Consumer Prices#Technology Stocks#Ark Invest#Reuters#Ark Invest#The Labor Department#Ark Innovation Etf#Treasury#Draftkings Inc#Ark Innovation Etf
MarketsCNBC

Gold dips as yields perk up, dollar strengthens

Spot gold fell 0.3% to $1,800.72 per ounce by 1:43 pm ET. U.S. gold futures settled 0.2% lower at $1,801.80. Gold fell and was heading for a weekly dip on Friday as a stronger dollar, firmer yields and equity markets chipped away at its appeal. Spot gold fell 0.3% to...
StocksShareCast

US open: Nasdaq-100 at record high as analysts wax optimistic on earnings

Trading on Wall Street is off to a positive start on the back of a slew of positive corporate earnings, including from Intel, Snap and Twitter overnight. With 18% of companies in the US having already reported second quarter earnings, strategists at JP Morgan said analysts' estimates for the quarter remained "too conservative, with a likely continued inflection higher".
BusinessNBC San Diego

Investors Are Worried About Inflation. How Bonds Can Help

Inflation can cause trouble for bonds. At the same time, they still help portfolios bounce back after downturns. And some bonds are specifically designed to protect investors against rising prices. Bonds are typically thought of as the safer part of an investors' portfolio — a form of protection when the...
Detroit Free Press

Bond market investors pricing in at least one interest rate hike in 2022

One of the biggest fears among investors so far in 2021 has been that higher-than-expected inflation could prompt the Federal Reserve to act sooner and more aggressively with tightening measures, including potential interest rate hikes. In the past month, bond market investors have grown less certain that the Fed will...
Marketsomahanews.net

Gold falls as U.S. stock indexes rise

CHICAGO, July 23 (Xinhua) -- Gold futures on the COMEX division of the New York Mercantile Exchange fell on Friday as the U.S. stock indexes rose. The most active gold contract for August delivery fell 3.6 U.S. dollars, or 0.2 percent, to close at 1,801.8 dollars per ounce. Investors' appetite...
MarketsLife Style Extra

FOREX-U.S. dollar posts second week of gains ahead of Fed meeting

NEW YORK, July 23 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar on Friday notched a second week of gains after a volatile. few days when currencies moved with shifting risk appetite, with the market's focus now on next week's. Federal Reserve meeting. Some analysts wondered, though, whether the dollar's recent rally may...
Businesskitco.com

Wall Street bears are back and looking for lower gold prices

(Kitco News) - A growing divergence in global interest rates, which is supporting the U.S. dollar, is generating some bearish sentiment among Wall Street analysts even as retail investors remain bullish on the precious metal. This past week the European Central Bank reaffirmed its commitment to maintain its ultra-loose monetary...
San Diego, CAfox5sandiego.com

Prices rising, products ‘shrinking’ as consumers feel a squeeze

SAN DIEGO – If you’ve taken a walk through the grocery store lately, you’ve likely noticed the number on price tags going up. “I would say groceries feel a little higher,” Cathy Newcomb, a San Diego resident, told FOX 5 Friday. ”Yeah, prices are creeping up and it’s easily noticeable,”...
BusinessCoinDesk

Market Wrap: Bitcoin Analysts Expect a Short-Squeeze

Overall, risk sentiment is improving in traditional and crypto markets as concerns about tighter monetary stimulus wane. On Thursday, the European Central Bank (ECB) pledged to keep interest rates lower for longer and adjusted its policy stance to allow for a slight overshoot of the 2% inflation target. As NFTs...
MarketsFXStreet.com

Gold Weekly Forecast: XAU/USD bears await break below 100-day SMA at $1,796

Gold closed near the lower limit of the weekly channel. Additional losses are likely if XAU/USD breaks below the 100-day SMA. FOMC meeting and US Q2 GDP data highlight next week’s economic calendar. Following a four-week winning streak, the XAU/USD pair struggled to make a decisive move in either direction...
FXStreet.com

USD: Driver of DXY rally switches from yield spreads to risk sentiment – MUFG

Analysts at MUFG Bank, expect the US dollar to remain bid in near-term but concerns over global growth and a tighter Federal Reserve policy should ease later this year. They mentioned the US dollar Index (DXY) rally is approaching key resistance levels near the YTD high at 93.43; they see that a sharp unwind of USD shorts has reinforced the upward momentum but should be less important going forward.
Posted by
Reuters

TREASURIES-U.S. Treasury yields ease, TIPS auction bid at record low

(Adds results of 10-year TIPS auction) By Herbert Lash NEW YORK, July 22 (Reuters) - Yields on U.S. Treasuries eased on Thursday after the auction of $16 billion in 10-year TIPS was bid at a record low, while the latest jobless claims report reinforced expectations the Federal Reserve's policy stance will remain dovish. The bid at the TIPS auction, the largest ever, was the lowest on record as real rates have never declined so much in the past. The sale was well received with submitted bids 2.50 times the offer, with the 10-year awarded at -1.016% after trading the entire morning cheaper than -1.0%, said Jim Vogel, interest rate strategist at FTN Financial in Memphis. Traders have valued inflation expectations based on what they think investors will worry about next, rarely with any link to fundamentals or communication from the Fed, Vogel said. "Just like nominal UST yields, inflation break-evens have been erratic all month," he said in an e-mail. The number of Americans filing new claims for jobless benefits rose to a two-month high last week, the Labor Department said in a report that nevertheless showed more people are returning to work. Initial claims for state unemployment benefits increased by 51,000 to a seasonally adjusted 419,000 for the week ended July 17, the highest level since mid-May. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast 350,000 applications for the latest week. The yield on 10-year Treasury notes fell 2.2 basis points to 1.260%. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond slid 3.1 basis points to 1.899%. After several weeks of volatility, the market is settling into a period of equilibrium before the next week's meeting of the Federal Open Market Committee, said Ben Jeffery, rate strategist at BMO Capital Markets in New York. The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield will likely trade in a range of 1.25% to 1.3%, Jeffery said. The two-day meeting ends July 28. "Trading volumes today are meaningfully lower than they have been all week," he said. "Positions are in the process of starting to be set ahead of next week's Fed meeting, so we're expecting a little bit of sideways into Wednesday." Yields on the benchmark note plunged almost 30 basis points to a low of 1.128% early on Tuesday from July 13, when data for June showed the biggest jump in U.S. consumer prices in 13 years. Yields have rebounded about 14 basis points since then. A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes, seen as an indicator of economic expectations, was at 105.8 basis points. The two-year U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was down 0.8 basis points at 0.200%. The breakeven rate on five-year U.S. TIPS was last at 2.491%. The 10-year TIPS breakeven rate was last at 2.3%, indicating the market sees inflation averaging that rate annually for the next decade. July 22 Thursday 1:52PM New York / 1752 GMT Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 0.05 0.0507 0.000 Six-month bills 0.05 0.0507 0.000 Two-year note 99-219/256 0.1998 -0.008 Three-year note 100-2/256 0.3724 -0.016 Five-year note 100-208/256 0.7072 -0.024 Seven-year note 101-148/256 1.0138 -0.021 10-year note 103-92/256 1.2599 -0.022 20-year bond 107-28/256 1.8209 -0.030 30-year bond 110-204/256 1.899 -0.031 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 8.00 -0.25 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 10.00 0.00 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 8.25 0.75 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap 0.25 1.00 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -27.00 1.75 spread (Reporting by Herbert Lash; Editing by Dan Grebler, Kirsten Donovan)
Energy Industryspglobal.com

Crude ticks lower on profit-taking, demand sentiment improves

0245 GMT: Crude oil ticked lower during the mid-morning trade in Asia July 23 on profit-taking activity, following a recent rally that saw futures prices claw back losses from a selloff at the start of the week. Not registered?. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your experience. At...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

TREASURIES-U.S. Treasury yields edge up as next week's Fed meeting looms

(Adds open of U.S. market) By Herbert Lash NEW YORK, July 23 (Reuters) - Treasury yields moved higher on Friday as investors looked ahead to the Federal Reserve's policy-setting meeting next week, where the strength of the U.S. recovery and when the Fed might start to curb its support for the economy will be in focus. The yield on 10-year Treasury notes hovered around 1.3%, or almost 17 basis points higher than a five-month low set Tuesday, but was still at the low end of a recent range. The benchmark note traded up 1.8 basis points to 1.285%. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond rose 2.5 basis points to 1.928%. Fears of renewed lockdowns due to the Delta variant of the coronavirus and the Fed's insistence that inflation will remain within its 2% target have recently spurred a sharp rally in Treasury prices, which move inversely to yields. But the durability of that rally, given expectations for improving fundamentals through this year, is questionable barring renewed lockdowns, said Jonathan Cohn, trading strategist at Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC. "We continue to believe yields ought to go higher but at this point think it's prudent to be more tactical with entry points and holding periods as the market attempts to find an equilibrium," he said. Real yields are close to record lows and the market is questioning whether the Fed can hike more than a couple of times given tapering is actively discussed, with inflation data surprising on the upside, Cohn said. This "speaks to that need to be tactical and respect some of the puzzling price action in rates," he said. A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes, seen as an indicator of economic expectations, was at 108.3 basis points. The two-year U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was down 0.4 basis points at 0.198%. The breakeven rate on five-year U.S. Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) was last at 2.515%. The 10-year TIPS breakeven rate was last at 2.317%, indicating the market sees inflation averaging that rate annually for the next decade. July 23 Friday 10:24AM New York / 1424 GMT Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 0.05 0.0507 0.003 Six-month bills 0.05 0.0507 0.000 Two-year note 99-219/256 0.2001 -0.002 Three-year note 100-2/256 0.3724 -0.003 Five-year note 100-196/256 0.7166 0.005 Seven-year note 101-120/256 1.0298 0.012 10-year note 103-32/256 1.2847 0.018 20-year bond 106-164/256 1.848 0.023 30-year bond 110-28/256 1.9275 0.025 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 8.00 0.00 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 10.50 0.50 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 8.00 -0.25 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap -0.50 -0.50 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -27.00 -0.25 spread (Reporting by Herbert Lash; Editing by Dan Grebler)

