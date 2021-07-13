Montgomery County Department of Transportation to Resume Late Fees for Outstanding, Unpaid County Parking Citations on Aug. 1
The Montgomery County Department of Transportation (MCDOT), which suspended late fees on parking tickets in March of 2020 to prevent undue hardship to customers during the COVID-19 health crisis, will resume collecting late fees starting Aug. 1. However, late fees for parking citations issued from Jan. 1, 2020 through June 30, 2021, will be waived provided that the tickets are paid by Aug. 1.www2.montgomerycountymd.gov
