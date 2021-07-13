Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Montgomery County, MD

Montgomery County Department of Transportation to Resume Late Fees for Outstanding, Unpaid County Parking Citations on Aug. 1

montgomerycountymd.gov
 14 days ago

The Montgomery County Department of Transportation (MCDOT), which suspended late fees on parking tickets in March of 2020 to prevent undue hardship to customers during the COVID-19 health crisis, will resume collecting late fees starting Aug. 1. However, late fees for parking citations issued from Jan. 1, 2020 through June 30, 2021, will be waived provided that the tickets are paid by Aug. 1.

www2.montgomerycountymd.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maryland Traffic
County
Montgomery County, MD
City
Bethesda, MD
Local
Maryland Government
State
Maryland State
Local
Maryland Cars
Montgomery County, MD
Traffic
Montgomery County, MD
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parking Tickets#Mcdot#District Court#Mcdotnow
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Politics
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Cars
Related
Wyoming StatePosted by
The Hill

Former Wyoming senator Mike Enzi dies after bicycle accident

Former Sen. Mike Enzi (R-Wy.) died after sustaining serious injuries from a bicycle accident on Friday, his family said late Monday. Enzi, 77, was known as one of the more conservative lawmakers during his time on Capitol Hill, where he served for four terms in the Senate before retiring late last year. The senator served as chair of the Senate Budget Committee and Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

McCarthy mocks Cheney and Kinzinger as 'Pelosi Republicans'

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) on Monday derided Reps. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) and Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) as "Pelosi Republicans" for serving on a committee to investigate the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. Reporters asked McCarthy in the Rose Garden of the White House about the panel established to...
POTUSReuters

Biden, Kadhimi seal agreement to end U.S. combat mission in Iraq

WASHINGTON, July 26 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden and Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi sealed an agreement on Monday formally ending the U.S. combat mission in Iraq by the end of 2021, but U.S. forces will still operate there in an advisory role. The agreement comes at a politically...
California StatePosted by
The Hill

Former Sen. Barbara Boxer attacked in California

Former Sen. Barbara Boxer (D-Calif.) was attacked in Oakland, Calif., on Monday but not seriously injured, according to a statement on her official Twitter account. Boxer, 80, was allegedly pushed in the back by an assailant who stole her cellphone before jumping into a waiting car, according to her statement.

Comments / 0

Community Policy