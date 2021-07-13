Cancel
Performing Arts

Darrell Scott, Ray Bonneville, and more to perform as part of West Street Live series at Walton Arts Center

By Dustin Bartholomew
fayettevilleflyer.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA series of intimate folk performances inside Walton Arts Center’s Starr Theatre will return to the venue in 2021. WAC officials on Tuesday announced the lineup for the annual West Street Live series of performances coming to the venue this year. This year’s lineup will kick off on Thursday, Oct....

Darrell Scott
Garth Brooks
Tim Mcgraw
#Live Performances#Old Time Music#Walton Arts Center#Wac#The Walton Arts Center#Waltonartscenter Org#Appalachian#The Chicks#Acoustic Guitar
