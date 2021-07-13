Darrell Scott, Ray Bonneville, and more to perform as part of West Street Live series at Walton Arts Center

The Falany Performing Arts Center returns to full capacity in September after over a year of limited indoor seating. Jessica Akers, director of the Falany Performing Arts Center, said the indoor seating capacity will extend to allow for full seating for a John Denver tribute Sept. 11. The tribute performance will be the first indoor event with full capacity for the center since a Johnny Cash tribute show on Feb. 29, 2020, due to COVID-19 precautions. With the year-long hiatus almost over, Akers said she is excited to welcome guests back at full capacity.