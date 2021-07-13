Darrell Scott, Ray Bonneville, and more to perform as part of West Street Live series at Walton Arts Center

The Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts continues Summer @ The Wallis on its outdoor stage with Salastina, an LA-based chamber music ensemble nationally recognized for its accessibility and “elegant virtuosity” (Huffington Post), which celebrates the 100th birthday of “Tango Master” Ástor Piazzolla with his original arrangement of Four Seasons of Buenos Aires, a set of four tangos for piano, violin, bandoneón (a type of Spanish accordion), electric guitar and double bass, on August 7, 2021, 8 pm. Other Piazzolla works on the tango-themed program include Le Grand Tango and Romance del Diablo. Salastina also performs Jalousie 'Tango Tzigane' (Jealousy 'Gypsy Tango' ) by Danish composer Gade; Rodriguez’s quintessential tango La Cumparsita; the evocative Piano Sonata No. 1 by Argentinian composer Ginastera; and Boulanger’s Trois Pièces for Cello and Piano. Salastina features Maia Jasper White and Kevin Kumar, violins; Meredith Crawford, viola; Yoshika Masuda, cello; HyeJin Kim, piano; Philip Graulty, electric guitar; Nathan Farrington, double bass; Seth Asarnow, bandoneón.
Comments / 0