Montgomery County, MD

Montgomery County’s Alcohol Beverage Services Receives Five Achievement Awards from National Association of Counties

 14 days ago

Montgomery County’s Department of Alcohol Beverage Services (ABS) has received five 2021 National Association of Counties (NACo) achievement awards in the categories of Civic Education and Public Information, Risk and Emergency Management, Information Technology and Community and Economic Development. ABS is the alcohol wholesaler of beer, wine, and spirits for...

