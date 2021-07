Malika Haqq might have a new man in her life! The mom-of-one was spotted kissing former ‘Love Island’ contestant Johnny Middlebrooks, according to a report. Malika Haqq, 38, is sparking romance rumors with a fellow reality star! The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum has reportedly been spotted kissing Love Island‘s Johnny Middlebrooks, 22, during a night out, a source told Us Weekly. The June 25 report claimed the pair were getting cozy and packing on the PDA. “[They] sat next to each other and were not shy about showing PDA. They kissed multiple times and were holding hands when not eating,” an eyewitness told the outlet. “When not chatting with each other, Malika appeared to bond with his sister, Olivia Jane Middlebrooks.”