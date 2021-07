ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — A 10-year-old Altoona boy was sent to the hospital after riding his bicycle into the path of a pickup truck on July 17, according to police. Police said the boy was riding his bike around 1:15 p.m. from the 900 block of Lexington Avenue Alley onto Ninth Street without stopping. Sgt. Matthew Plummer said the boy was hit by a Ford F-150 and was transported to UPMC Altoona with serious face and leg injuries.