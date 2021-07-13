Cancel
Disney PR Powerhouse Zenia Mucha to Exit

By Tim Baysinger
 11 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Zenia Mucha, Disney’s longtime head of corporate communications, is leaving the company after a 20-year tenure. Mucha will step down sometime next year, according to an SEC filing. She was the longtime ally of former Disney CEO Bob Iger, who is himself stepping away officially at the end of this...

