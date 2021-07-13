Disney PR Powerhouse Zenia Mucha to Exit

Disney’s Hollywood Studios opened with a different name and spirit. Disney-MGM Studios. The Hollywood That Never Was And Always Will Be. For now, it’s The Hollywood That No Longer Is And Isn’t Quite Yet. Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge and Toy Story Land paved over the park’s former backlot and promised a future no longer behind the scenes, but in them. Between the boarding groups and bus stops, however, lay the ruins. Animation Courtyard hasn’t featured real animation in it since 2003 or celebrated the process since 2015. Despite the recent addition of PizzeRizzo, the Muppets seem to be losing ground in Grand Avenue. With the Indiana Jones Epic Stunt Spectacular still shuttered, the oldest corner of the Studios is trafficked only by tired feet in search of counter service and open chairs.
