More Chicago high schools vote to remove school police, a year after George Floyd’s murder intensified calls to oust CPD from CPS
CHICAGO – Jones College Prep is one of a few Chicago high schools that have opted not to have police officers stationed on campus in the fall. More than 50 Chicago schools have until Wednesday to decide if they want to continue in the controversial school resource officer program. Local School Councils can choose to keep the two officers assigned to their respective schools, remove them or, in an option newly available this year, retain just one officer.www.gmtoday.com
Comments / 6