1 dead, 3 hospitalized in crash near Rockford

The Michigan State Police (MSP) is investigating a crash that occurred near Rockford that killed one person and hospitalized three people.

The crash occurred in the 8500 block of Belding Road near Kitson Drive in Cannon Township, according to the Kent County Sheriff's Office.

Investigation from MSP said that a truck driving westbound crossed the centerline and struck an eastbound vehicle.

The driver of the westbound vehicle, described by MSP as a 25-year-old Belding woman, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The passenger in that vehicle, as well as the driver and passenger of the eastbound vehicle, have been hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries as a result of the crash.

According to the Michigan Department of Transportation's Twitter page for West Michigan, Belding Road has been closed due to this crash.

MSP says alcohol and drugs are suspected factors, adding that the truck was reported stolen in Ionia County the day before.

This crash remains under investigation, as drivers are asked to avoid this area at the time.

