Disney Veterans Zenia Mucha and Alan Braverman to Leave at Year's End
The scheduled departures of two top corporate officers will coincide with Bob Iger’s exit from Disney executive chairman after more than 45 years with Disney and ABC. Iger served as CEO for 15 years before segueing to executive chairman in February 2020, when Bob Chapek was tapped as CEO. Without question, the exits of Mucha and Braverman will allow Chapek to put more of his stamp on the company’s top corporate ranks.www.seattlepi.com
