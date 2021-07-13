Montgomery County Public Libraries Launches Northstar, a New Digital Literacy Resource

The Northfield Area Fire and Rescue Service has decided to undergo a full operational review to be conducted by an. Last week during its quarterly meeting, the NAFRS board made the decision to hire Barbara Strandell of What Works, Inc. NAFRS board chair Brad Ness said she will look at the NAFRS operation as it is right now and compare it to other fire departments in an effort to establish best practices and show where the NAFRS operation can improve. Strandell is familiar with different areas of Northfield government having facilitated City Administrator Ben Martig’s annual review the last few years. Ness said Strandell is not inexpensive, but she certainly knows what she is doing.