Montgomery County, MD

Montgomery County Public Libraries Launches Northstar, a New Digital Literacy Resource

montgomerycountymd.gov
 14 days ago

Montgomery County Public Libraries (MCPL) now offers the Northstar Digital Literacy suite of tools to help residents acquire or improve basic digital literacy skills. The resource includes the Northstar Digital Literacy Assessment, a suite of free online modules that test proficiency in essential digital skills. The assessments, built around basic computer digital literacy standards, were developed by leading Adult Basic Education groups and are now sustained by Literacy Minnesota.

