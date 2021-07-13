Montgomery County Public Libraries Launches Northstar, a New Digital Literacy Resource
Montgomery County Public Libraries (MCPL) now offers the Northstar Digital Literacy suite of tools to help residents acquire or improve basic digital literacy skills. The resource includes the Northstar Digital Literacy Assessment, a suite of free online modules that test proficiency in essential digital skills. The assessments, built around basic computer digital literacy standards, were developed by leading Adult Basic Education groups and are now sustained by Literacy Minnesota.www2.montgomerycountymd.gov
