Education

Report for America Opens Newsroom Applications

By George Winslow
tvtechnology.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK—The national service program Report for America announced that applications are now open for news organizations that are interested in partnering with Report for America to host emerging and experienced journalists in their newsrooms for up to three years, beginning next summer. Report for America is a national service...

New York State
#Healthcare#The Salt Lake Tribune
Education
Jobs
