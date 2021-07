ProjectionNet’s suite of integrated digital products allows meeting planners to manage and track both virtual and physical presenters — and their content — in one place. As many meetings and events will have both physical and virtual components in 2021 and beyond, tools to manage all of the content will be critical to designing a seamless and positive experience for speakers and attendees. Addressing this need, Projection, a national audiovisual company, announced its hybrid meeting content management tool: ProjectionNet.