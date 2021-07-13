Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Football

5-star Clemson OL receives big honor

By Gavin Oliver
Posted by 
The Clemson Insider
The Clemson Insider
 11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zEdcR_0avmGeO600

A five-star offensive lineman who enrolled at Clemson this summer received a big honor this week.

Fairfax (Va.) Robinson Secondary School’s Tristan Leigh has been named the 2021 DC Touchdown Club Virginia High School Player of the Year.

Leigh came to Clemson rated as a five-star prospect by Rivals, 247Sports and the 247Sports Composite, the latter of which considers him the No. 1 prospect in the state of Virginia, No. 4 offensive tackle nationally and No. 13 overall prospect for the 2021 class.

Leigh, who also played basketball in high school, committed to Clemson this past January, choosing Dabo Swinney’s program over offers from Oklahoma, Florida, LSU, Alabama and Ohio State among many others.

Leigh’s father, Stan Leigh, played running back at Virginia from 1990-94 but didn’t put any pressure on his son to follow in his footsteps.

“He let me know early on he was going to respect where I went,” Tristan said, per the DC Touchdown Club’s Twitter account. “I had a lot of love for UVA as well, but Clemson ended up being my home, and he respected that.”

Swinney won Tristan over while courting him during the recruiting process.

“He’s a man of integrity, and he’s not going to lie to you,” Tristan said. “He just sold me on really the culture there, which starts up top. And when you look around, there’s just a general happiness that you feel in there, and I think that says a lot.”

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do yo https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0C25VY_0avmGeO600 ur part to help.  #SaveNicks

Comments / 0

The Clemson Insider

The Clemson Insider

802
Followers
1K+
Post
223K+
Views
ABOUT

The most complete coverage of Clemson athletics and recruiting

 http://TheClemsonInsider.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
State
Alabama State
State
Florida State
State
Oklahoma State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dabo Swinney
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Basketball#Recruiting#Ohio State#American Football#Clemson Ol#Lsu#The Dc Touchdown Club#Uva#Clemson Variety Frame
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Louisiana State University
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
Clemson, SCchatsports.com

Clemson football: NFL All-Pro wants Dabo Swinney to ‘quit coaching’

Dabo Swinney, Clemson University, American football, Clemson Tigers football, All-Pro, Cincinnati Bengals, Willie Anderson, Detroit Tigers, College football national championships in NCAA Division I FBS. Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney talks with a group of receivers during Dabo Swinney Football Camp 2021 in Clemson, S.C. Thursday, June 10, 2021. Dabo...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To DeAndre Hopkins Bombshell Message

On Thursday afternoon, Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins stunned the football world with his take on the COVID-19 vaccine. Earlier this afternoon, the NFL announced strict punishments for players and teams that aren’t vaccinated. From being forced to forfeit games and losing pay checks, the NFL made it clear the league wants players to be vaccinated.
College Sports247Sports

Paul Finebaum reacts to Deion Sanders walking out on SWAC Media Day

Jackson State head football coach Deion Sanders made headlines on Tuesday at SWAC Media Day after leaving early because of what he was called by a reporter. Sanders was reportedly called by his first name, Deion, by a reporter, which angered him and resulted in him leaving the event early. ESPN Radio host Paul Finebaum reacted to the incident on his show, The Paul Finebaum Show, on Tuesday afternoon.
Ohio StatePosted by
The Spun

Fans React To Jim Harbaugh’s Message For Ohio State

On Thursday afternoon, Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh found himself dominating the headlines thanks to a comment he made about Ohio State. The Wolverines coach, who has never defeated the Buckeyes, might regret what he said. “We’re going to do it or die trying,” he said of beating Ohio State, per Buckeyes insider Jeremy Birmingham.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Terrelle Pryor Involved In Terrifying Accident Thursday Morning

Former NFL receiver and Ohio State star Terrelle Pryor was reportedly involved in a serious accident on his three-wheel bike on Thursday morning. Pryor himself revealed that he’d been in a crash, sharing footage of the damage that his vehicle sustained in the wreck. The three-wheel Vanderhall model bike suffered pretty severe scrapes, scratches and dents and the front windshield had caved in. Pryor said that he was “luckily still breathing” after the wreck and confirmed to TMZ Sports that he was fine.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Dabo Swinney Reveals His ‘Ideal’ College Football Playoff

A 12-team College Football Playoff could prove to be a tremendous benefit for teams always on the outside looking in. On the flipside, it means more games for national powers like Clemson. Dabo Swinney isn’t a fan, as a result. A 12-team playoff is inevitable. The NCAA recognizes a money...
Alabama StatePosted by
FanSided

Alabama Football: In bold claim Dabo Swinney is not wrong

Former Alabama Football wide receiver, Dabo Swinney has come a long way. The one-time, real estate salesperson is considered by many as one of college football’s best coaches. Gene Stallings once put a lockdown on Dabo running his mouth, about being a new coaching staff hire for the Alabama Crimson Tide. Now Dabo can say anything he wants, and, at the least, not worry about any pushback from Clemson fans.
Florida Stateclemsonjunkies.com

Report: SEC In Contact With Clemson, Florida State

The times certainly look to be a changing. With the news of Texas and Oklahoma leaving the Big 12 to join the SEC, many wondered if that was just the first step towards a shift in the entire landscape of college football. That appears to be the case, as the...
Indiana Statethedailyhoosier.com

Four-star Fort Wayne OL DJ Moore commits to Indiana

DJ Moore, a four-star offensive lineman from Snider High School in Fort Wayne, announced on his Twitter account Monday that he has committed to Indiana for the Class of 2022. He is the highest rated offensive lineman to ever commit to Indiana. Moore, listed at 6-foot-5, 315 pounds, had offers...
Florida Stateredcuprebellion.com

3-star OL Preston Cushman commits to Ole Miss over Florida

Calvary Christian (Fla.) offensive lineman Preston Cushman visited Oxford in June to meet new offensive line coach Jake Thornton and to undergo a private workout. That, paired with a full tour of the facilities, campus and town with his parents was enough to hold off the in-state Florida Gators and Dan Mullen.
Charlotte, NCchatsports.com

Clemson football in a dangerous spot if it stays in the ACC

Jul 22, 2021; Charlotte, NC, USA; Clemson Tigers coach Dabo Swinney speaks to the media during the ACC Kickoff at The Westin Charlotte. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports. The Clemson football program is in an extremely volatile spot as we look ahead to potential conference realignment that will shake...

Comments / 0

Community Policy