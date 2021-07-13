Japan: Nintendo reveals top ten games on Switch eShop for the first half of 2021
Nintendo has officially revealed the eShop download rankings for Switch software during the first half of 2021. It’s worth noting that the data does not include the sales of physical copies. Rising to the top of the list is none other than the Switch exclusive Monster Hunter Rise. Capcom announced back in May that the game has shipped a massive 7 million copies worldwide since its release in March, so its success on the eShop is no surprise. The indie phenomenon Among Us takes second place, with the Japanese exclusive Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban! following after. You can check out the top 10 list below, or visit Nintendo’s Japanese website to view the top 30.mynintendonews.com
