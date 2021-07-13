Japan: Nintendo reveals top ten games on Switch eShop for the first half of 2021

FIFA and EA have announced that this year’s FIFA 22 video game will be making its way to the Nintendo Switch. However, it should be noted that this will be the Legacy Edition. Nintendo World Report says that the Legacy Edition “refers to the teams in the game – both club and national – being updated, but no major improvements to the game.” So you are getting an updated roster of teams and clubs, but the gameplay will most likely be the same as the last FIFA game on Switch. EA has priced the game to reflect this as it’s $39.99 on Nintendo Switch compared to $59.99 for the PlayStation 4 version of FIFA 22. FIFA 22: Legacy Edition is due out on Switch 1st October.