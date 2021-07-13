Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Police release shocking video of man burned with scalding liquid in New York attack

By Louise Hall
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Fg5iQ_0avmGFW300

New York police have released shocking footage of a man throwing burning liquid on a stranger in an unprovoked attack, in the hopes the public can help locate the assailant.

Police released footage of the “unprovoked” attack on Tuesday, which took place in midtown Manhattan on 5 July at approximately 10pm.

In the footage, a man can be seen running up to the 57-year-old victim before throwing an unknown substance on his back.

The man turns to look at the attacker but then suddenly falls to the ground apparently in pain as the suspect flees.

ABC7 reports that police say there were no words exchanged prior to or during the assault and says that the incident was unprovoked.

Reports said police described the suspect as an adult male with a “light complexion” who is between approximately five and seven feet tall and 130 pounds.

The man also had brown hair and brown eyes and was wearing black shorts and no shirt. The actions of the man are reported to constitute felony assault.

New York Police Department (NYPD) Sergeant Anwar Ishmael told Newsweek that the victim did not believe they knew the person behind the attack.

The New York Post reported that the victim admitted himself to Columbia University Irving Medical Center the day following and was treated for second-degree burns.

The NYPD said on Twitter that they would be offering a $3,500 reward for information that leads to the apprehension of the suspect.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is being asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).

The report of the attack comes only a day after the police department revealed its citywide crime statistics for the month of June.

According to the department, there were 2055 felony assaults across the month of June, up from 2039 in June 2020.

“As summer proceeds, the NYPD remains focused on precision policing to reduce violence across all five boroughs,” police said in a release.

Comments / 9

The Independent

The Independent

187K+
Followers
91K+
Post
97M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nypd#Police Sergeant#Scalding#Crime Stoppers#Abc7#Nypd#Newsweek#The New York Post
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Twitter
Related
Public SafetyPosted by
CrimeOnline

Autumn Hallow: Despite 30 police calls, dad and stepmom starve, withhold water & beat beloved girl to death

The father and stepmother of slain Minnesota girl Autumn Hallow admitted in court this week that they killed the child while doling out punishment. As CrimeOnline previously reported, an autopsy revealed that 8-year-old Autumn had atrophied muscles and significant hair loss, puncture wounds on her head, bleeding on the brain and in the abdomen, and bruises on her hips and hands.
Pueblo, COPosted by
CrimeOnline

Trial starts for man accused of cutting off mother’s head, caught on camera tossing her into carwash dumpster: Prosecutor

The murder trial for a Colorado man accused of killing his own mother and tossing her into a dumpster begins this week in Pueblo. As CrimeOnline previously reported, investigators released surveillance video of a man in October 2019 driving up to a dumpster at a South Side Pueblo car wash off of Ivywood Lane. The man then took a suitcase from his trunk and threw it in the dumpster.
Public SafetyPosted by
The Independent

Video shows man tackle and molest woman in the middle of a Brooklyn street

A woman lay frozen on the ground while a man reached into her pants on the sidewalk of a popular Brooklyn neighbourhood.Dramatic surveillance video shows the man stalk, follow, and then run up behind and tackle the 35-year-old to the ground near the corner of Morgan Avenue, on the boundary of Williamsburg and Bushwick.For 13 seconds, she lay there unmoving as the man "reached into her shorts and forcibly touched her", according to the New York City Police Department.He didn’t get up and until the woman began fighting back with her phone, swinging at the man before stumbling to the...
New York City, NYEyewitness News

Officer punches woman during violent arrest in Walmart

Surveillance video shows an officer punching a woman in the face after she tried to bite him during a violent arrest at a Walmart in New York. (WSTM, Dewitt Police Department, Walmart, CNN) Multiple cameras captured the violent incident inside the East Syracuse Walmart on July 4. These American Clog-Free...
Traffic AccidentsPosted by
CrimeOnline

Girl, 13, crushes Uber Eats driver to death while stealing his car, then blames him for taking her phone

A teen girl found guilty of murder after carjacking an Uber Eats driver earlier this year was sentenced this week in juvenile court, according to reports. As CrimeOnline previously reported, 66-year-old Mohammad Anwar was killed in March after two girls, ages 13 and 15 at the time, tried to steal his vehicle in Washington D.C. The car ended up crashing in Southeast D.C., off of Vann Street.
Public SafetyPosted by
The Independent

Police admit biracial teen who was tased and locked up for ten days for visiting his girlfriend did nothing wrong

Florida prosecutors will not go ahead with charges against a biracial 16-year-old boy who was tasered outside of his girlfriend’s house. Last month, surveillance footage showed Jack Rodeman being tasered by a police officer from the Florida Highway Patrol as he stood outside his girlfriend’s Fort Myers house waiting t be let in on 16 June. He was also held in a juvenile detention facility for ten days. Mr Rodeman had arranged to meet his girlfriend at the house, however, police officer George Smyrious believed he was a burglar as he had made a short cut through the property’s...
Public SafetyPosted by
The Independent

Woman charged with hate crime after punching 6-year-old Asian American boy

A woman has been arrested by Las Vegas police on hate crime, bias, and battery charges after allegedly punching a six-year-old Asian American boy and yelling racist abuse at his family. The Clark County Detention Center told AsAmNews that Shelly Hill is in custody after being detained on Saturday. The Korean American boy’s mother, who asked only to be identified by her TikTok username @uhmmajo, told AsAmNews that the incident occurred during the 4th of July weekend. “My husband was walking with my son, holding his hand,” she told the outlet. “I was with my two-year-old daughter pushing her...
Posted by
Fox News

Dirt bikers pummel Brooklyn postal worker, disturbing video shows

A pair of dirt bikers pummeled a postman this week on a busy Brooklyn street, new video released by cops shows. The 57-year-old USPS mail carrier was on his route in Greenpoint, pushing his cart, around 6 p.m. Monday, when the duo attempted to block his path as he crossed the street — sparking an argument, police said.
wmcactionnews5.com

GRAPHIC: Gang member arrested in NYC shooting in front of two children

NEW YORK (WCBS) - Police have arrested the suspected gunman involved in a brazen daylight shooting in the Bronx that put two children in the line of fire. The New York City Police Department announced the arrest of 27-year-old Michael Lopez at a press conference late Friday. He faces charges including multiple counts of attempted murder, assault, criminal use of a firearm and reckless endangerment in relation to a June 17 shooting in the Bronx.
Law EnforcementPosted by
The Independent

Video shows suspect shooting police officer with the officer’s own holstered weapon during arrest

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department has released video footage of a handcuffed man shooting a police officer with the officer’s holstered gun.Lyndon Troung was attending a concert at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas when he became involved in a disturbance, pushed a security officer and ran off on 4 July at about 1.33am.LVMPD Assistant Sheriff Laz Chavez said the 28-year-old’s “behaviour was erratic that night” during a press conference on Tuesday.Mr Troung, who is from San Diego, was finally apprehended but struggled with police as they were trying to handcuff him. As officers were trying to adjust the...

Comments / 9

Community Policy