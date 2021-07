Never choose between a cookie or a cinnamon roll ever again thanks to Nestlé Toll House’s new Cinnamon Roll Cookie Dough. While there's nothing better than a warm cinnamon bun, all that icing can cause a bit of a mess. However, Nestlé Toll House’s new Cinnamon Roll Cookie Dough solves that problem entirely. This decadent treat consists of cinnamon sugar cookie dough that’s studded with pieces of naturally flavored cream cheese. The dough is then rolled up in a tube, so you simply cut off the amount of dough you want and pop it in the oven. The result is a chewy cinnamon cookie that delivers the delicious taste of cream cheese icing.