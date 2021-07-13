The Innovative Gadget That’ll Completely Improve Your Ice Game (in Your Freezer and on the Road)
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. For all my 30-something years, I’ve assumed there were just two ways to make ice cubes at home: by freezing water in individual trays and popping cubes out one by one, or through whatever alchemy/magic happens in built-in ice-making units. So I was more than a little surprised to discover that there’s actually a third, more innovative, way to enjoy fresh ice cubes at home and on the go: the Icebreaker Pop Silicone Ice Cube Tray.www.apartmenttherapy.com
