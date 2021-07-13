Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bastrop County, TX

Bastrop County Angling Series: Buescher State Park Lake

Elgin Courier
 11 days ago

This is the second article in a series of articles about fishing in Bastrop County. Each article covers detailed information about the lakes, rivers, and streams that call to the seasoned and novice anglers alike. Our second recommended fishing spot in Bastrop County is Buescher State Park. Buescher State Park Lake Bastrop, which is overseen by Texas Parks and Wildlife, is located just north of Smithville in Bastrop County. Buescher State Park is named for Emil and Elizabeth Buescher, who donated 318 acres of land to the state in 1936. After Emil Buescher's death, his heirs donated 318 more acres. The ...

www.elgincourier.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Smithville, TX
Local
Texas Government
County
Bastrop County, TX
Bastrop County, TX
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Angling#Anglers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Fishing
News Break
Politics
Related
Virginia StatePosted by
CBS News

Biden hits campaign trail with Terry McAuliffe in Virginia

President Biden returned to the campaign trail on Friday night, stumping both for Virginia's 2021 Democratic candidate for governor Terry McAuliffe and an overall case for Democrats in the 2022 midterms. "In this election and in 2022, the question the American people are going to be asking is whether or...
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

Conservative radio host hospitalized with COVID-19, urges vaccinations

Conservative radio host Phil Valentine has been hospitalized after contracting the coronavirus, with his family saying he regrets not getting the vaccine. His family said in a statement that he is suffering from “COVID Pneumonia” and is in the critical care unit. He needs breathing assistance but is not on a ventilator, Radio Online reported.
California StateNBC News

Multiple homes destroyed by California's Dixie Fire as blazes continue to rage across the West

Multiple homes and properties were destroyed on Saturday as the Dixie Fire continued to rage in northern California, officials in the state said. The blaze, 20 percent of which was contained on Saturday, has already charred more than 181,000 acres in Plumas and Butte counties, consuming more than a dozen homes and properties as it tore through the region, officials said.

Comments / 0

Community Policy