Bastrop County Angling Series: Buescher State Park Lake

This is the second article in a series of articles about fishing in Bastrop County. Each article covers detailed information about the lakes, rivers, and streams that call to the seasoned and novice anglers alike. Our second recommended fishing spot in Bastrop County is Buescher State Park. Buescher State Park Lake Bastrop, which is overseen by Texas Parks and Wildlife, is located just north of Smithville in Bastrop County. Buescher State Park is named for Emil and Elizabeth Buescher, who donated 318 acres of land to the state in 1936. After Emil Buescher's death, his heirs donated 318 more acres. The ...