7 amazing bird photographers on Instagram to follow

When you’re packing up for a trip to the beach, some great reading material is a must-have. That’s why we’ve included seven of the best books for cat lovers to help you with your shopping. These books include a little bit of everything. Some are informative books that can help you better understand your cat’s behavior, and some are inspiring reads that will have you marveling at the way cats can change lives. There are a few lighthearted options in here, too, in case you need a laugh. No matter what type of book you prefer, these books for cat lovers are great to take to the beach for some quality reading time.