Stein: Sixers Want Lillard, Not McCollum, for Ben Simmons

As NBA trade rumors swirl at the approach of the new trade and free agency season, Philadelphia 76ers All-Star Ben Simmons remains at the top of the rumor list. The suddenly ill-fitting phenom has been linked with several teams, including the Portland Trail Blazers. Blazers fans have speculated heavily about acquiring Simmons for a trade package centering around scoring guard CJ McCollum. In his latest substack, NBA analyst Marc Stein suggests that Portlanders shouldn’t be holding their breath. If Daryl Morey, Philly’s President of Basketball Operations, wants any Blazers player, it’s going to be Damian Lillard, not McCollum.