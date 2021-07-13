Can You Bring It takes a fascinating look at a landmark dance piece of the AIDS era
“We were working through the plague,” explains Bill T. Jones, the renowned dancer and choreographer whose now-canonical dance piece, “D-Man In The Waters,” premiered at the height of the AIDS epidemic in 1989. It was a time of crisis for Jones and his New York City-based dance troupe, several of whose members would ultimately die from the disease. For Jones, one of several voices featured in Can You Bring It: Bill T. Jones And D-Man In The Waters, his acclaimed dance is an act of mourning and healing, providing a safe space and a “place to grieve” for its performers—and, in theory, for the successive generations of dancers looking to tackle the gruelingly demanding piece.www.avclub.com
