Can You Bring It takes a fascinating look at a landmark dance piece of the AIDS era

"It was a place to grieve." Modern dance choreographer Bill T. Jones says this about his most famous work, "D-Man In the Waters," which premiered in 1989 to great acclaim (it "radiates life in the face of tragedy" declared one headline). To say "D-Man In the Waters" was a "response" to the AIDS plague is to misrepresent the dance's origin, intent, and objective. "Response" suggests distance, objectivity, space. "D-Man In the Waters" has no distance, and was created from the center of the maelstrom, immediately following the death of the dance company's co-founder Arnie Zane from AIDS. Shortly after that, another company member, Demian Acquavella, also contracted AIDS (Damian's nickname was "D-Man"). One of the company members described not just the dance but the process of creating the dance as a "healing cathartic ritual." Jones and others are featured interview subjects in "Can You Bring It: Bill T. Jones And D-Man In The Waters," a history lesson not only about the dance but its surrounding context. It also asks questions about the dance's relevance outside its own era. Above all that, it is a celebration of the process of creation.