Theater & Dance

Can You Bring It takes a fascinating look at a landmark dance piece of the AIDS era

By Beatrice Loayza
A.V. Club
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the article“We were working through the plague,” explains Bill T. Jones, the renowned dancer and choreographer whose now-canonical dance piece, “D-Man In The Waters,” premiered at the height of the AIDS epidemic in 1989. It was a time of crisis for Jones and his New York City-based dance troupe, several of whose members would ultimately die from the disease. For Jones, one of several voices featured in Can You Bring It: Bill T. Jones And D-Man In The Waters, his acclaimed dance is an act of mourning and healing, providing a safe space and a “place to grieve” for its performers—and, in theory, for the successive generations of dancers looking to tackle the gruelingly demanding piece.

Bill T. Jones
#Contemporary Dance#Dance Troupe#Aids#Octet For Strings
